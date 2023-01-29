STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Snowmobile crash injures man Friday

A 30-year-old man was hurt in a crash Friday in Olmsted County after being thrown from the sled he was on.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office logo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 29, 2023 11:05 AM
A 30-year-old man was injured when he was thrown from a snowmobile after losing control of the sled Friday, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was riding with a group in Olmsted County when the incident happened. He was flown by Mayo One air ambulance from the crash site.

According to preliminary information from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, authorities don’t believe the man’s injuries were life threatening. Deputies on the scene also reported there were no signs of impairment from anyone in the group.

More information will be released on Monday.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
