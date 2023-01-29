Snowmobile crash injures man Friday
A 30-year-old man was hurt in a crash Friday in Olmsted County after being thrown from the sled he was on.
We are part of The Trust Project.
A 30-year-old man was injured when he was thrown from a snowmobile after losing control of the sled Friday, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was riding with a group in Olmsted County when the incident happened. He was flown by Mayo One air ambulance from the crash site.
According to preliminary information from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, authorities don’t believe the man’s injuries were life threatening. Deputies on the scene also reported there were no signs of impairment from anyone in the group.
More information will be released on Monday.
Rochester Public Library tour and use update scheduled for Monday, after council members asked questions about library operations during the budget process.
In addition to Diamond, the concert included the band Audio Tatonka.
The event has been held for more than a decade in Pine Island.
A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Saturday night.
Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it, the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW remains in limbo.
Area leaders paint a cautiously optimistic picture of the Rochester economy for the upcoming year.
More people are turning to small, local egg producers as a sharp rise in conventionally farmed egg prices impacts the U.S. this winter.