Snowmobile crash injures man Friday

A 30-year-old man was injured when he was thrown from a snowmobile after losing control of the sled Friday, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was riding with a group in Olmsted County when the incident happened. He was flown by Mayo One air ambulance from the crash site.

According to preliminary information from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, authorities don’t believe the man’s injuries were life threatening. Deputies on the scene also reported there were no signs of impairment from anyone in the group.

More information will be released on Monday.