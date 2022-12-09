Snowy conditions injure 1 in 3-vehicle crash near Byron

KALMAR TOWNSHIP — With the morning commute impacted by snow, three vehicles crashed near Byron on Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022.

A 2019 Nissan Arm, 2020 Ford Van and 2022 Ram 3500 were traveling east on U.S. Highway 14 when the vehicles made contact, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. As a passenger in the Nissan, 31-year-old Sabreena Frances Michel of Luverne had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The driver of the Nissan 35-year-old Eric Steven Michel of North Mankato and a second passenger 4-year-old Hudson Atlas Michel of Luverne were uninjured. Both the driver of the Ford and Ram, 47-year-old Christopher David Kohn of Kasson and 40-year-old Rodrigo Perez Macias of Fond du Lac, Wis., were also not injured, according to the report.

The National Weather Service recorded initial snowfalls of 3.5 to 4 inches in Rochester.