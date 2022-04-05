Snuggle a baby goat or ride the bull this weekend

ROCHESTER — There are chances to grab the weekend by the horns or pet a goat before it grows horns and everything in between this weekend in Southeast Minnesota.

Snuggle a baby goat at Simple Soaps for Simple Folks

Baby goats will be available for petting and soaps for smelling at the artisanal soap store and farm. The event will either be outdoors or in the upstairs of a barn depending on weather. Regardless of the day’s forecast, it’s still peak mud season and organizers recommend wearing clothes that you don’t mind getting muddy.

Where: Simple Soaps for Simple Folks, 6251 County Road 105 NW, Byron, Minnesota

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022.

How much: Free with donations being accepted toward animal feed costs.

Valley Featherlite's Bull Riding

John Young, of Orient, Iowa, rides in the 23rd annual Bull Riding Challenge on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Graham Park in Rochester.

The Annual Valley Featherlite's Bull Riding Challenge returns for its 21st year. People will have a chance to see cowboys in the sport of bull riding in person at Graham Arena Friday and Saturday nights.

Where: Graham Arena Complex, Olmsted County Fairgrounds

When: Gates open at 6 p.m., competition begins at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, 2022.

How much: $25, general admission for adults, $15 for children.

Tickets are available at rochesterbullriding.com .

Bull Riding after party with Hitchville

Following Saturday’s bull riding, Minnesota country band Hitchville will perform for attendees.

How much: Admission to the Featherlite Bull Riding Challenge

CD release party with Jimmi & The Band Of Souls

Minnesota roots and R&B band Jimmi & The Band Of Souls is celebrating a new live album available on CD or download with a show at Brothers Bar and Grill.

Where: Brothers Bar and Grill, 812 Broadway Ave. S.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Minneapolis Guitar Quartet with flutist Linda Chatterton

Lanesboro Arts presents an evening of virtuoso music with the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet with flutist Linda Chatterton. The show will feature pieces written by Spanish and Latin American composers.

Where: St. Mane Theatre, 206 Parkway Ave., Lanesboro, Minnesota

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022.

How much: $15, $5 for students

Tickets area available at lanesboroarts.org

