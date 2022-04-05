Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Snuggle a baby goat or ride the bull this weekend

Soap and goats.jpg
Simple Soaps for Simple Folks
Contributed photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 05, 2022 07:30 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — There are chances to grab the weekend by the horns or pet a goat before it grows horns and everything in between this weekend in Southeast Minnesota.

Snuggle a baby goat at Simple Soaps for Simple Folks

Baby goats will be available for petting and soaps for smelling at the artisanal soap store and farm. The event will either be outdoors or in the upstairs of a barn depending on weather. Regardless of the day’s forecast, it’s still peak mud season and organizers recommend wearing clothes that you don’t mind getting muddy.

Where: Simple Soaps for Simple Folks, 6251 County Road 105 NW, Byron, Minnesota

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022.

How much: Free with donations being accepted toward animal feed costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valley Featherlite's Bull Riding

Bull Riding Challenge
John Young, of Orient, Iowa, rides in the 23rd annual Bull Riding Challenge on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Graham Park in Rochester.

The Annual Valley Featherlite's Bull Riding Challenge returns for its 21st year. People will have a chance to see cowboys in the sport of bull riding in person at Graham Arena Friday and Saturday nights.

Where: Graham Arena Complex, Olmsted County Fairgrounds

When: Gates open at 6 p.m., competition begins at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, 2022.

How much: $25, general admission for adults, $15 for children.

Tickets are available at rochesterbullriding.com .

Bull Riding after party with Hitchville

Following Saturday’s bull riding, Minnesota country band Hitchville will perform for attendees.

Where: Graham Arena Complex, Olmsted County Fairgrounds

When: Gates open at 6 p.m., competition begins at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much: Admission to the Featherlite Bull Riding Challenge

CD release party with Jimmi & The Band Of Souls

Minnesota roots and R&B band Jimmi & The Band Of Souls is celebrating a new live album available on CD or download with a show at Brothers Bar and Grill.

Read more from John
signal-2021-08-26-132257.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Learn the ABCs of DIY publishing
Zine publisher returns to host a queer zine workshop Sunday, April 10.
April 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Vigil balloons.JPG
Local
Vigil reminds those grieving that they're not alone
The Ministry of Good Works and the Community Engagement Response Team held a vigil Sunday to remember people whose lives have been lost to violence, addiction or suicide.
April 03, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Midwest Vintage Toys 05.JPG
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Hot market for collectibles transforms toys into serious business
The COVID pandemic spurred renewed interest in childhood toys and collectibles, but for how long?
April 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

Where: Brothers Bar and Grill, 812 Broadway Ave. S.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Minneapolis Guitar Quartet with flutist Linda Chatterton

Lanesboro Arts presents an evening of virtuoso music with the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet with flutist Linda Chatterton. The show will feature pieces written by Spanish and Latin American composers.

Where: St. Mane Theatre, 206 Parkway Ave., Lanesboro, Minnesota

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022.

How much: $15, $5 for students

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets area available at lanesboroarts.org

https://lanesboroarts.org/calendar/

What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester council member wants to strengthen circus animal ban
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 05, 2022 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Jury deliberations expected to begin after closing arguments in March 2019 murder trial
The jury is expected to begin its deliberations Tuesday afternoon, April 5, 2019, in the case of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder
April 05, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester city logo
Local
Downtown sidewalk work approved with efforts to limit business impacts
Majority of sidewalk replacement will be along both sides of six blocks of Broadway Avenue.
April 04, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
1645e6f6490977cc3bfe6fe646d3f084.jpg
Local
Rochester council member wants to strengthen circus animal ban
Planned Graham Arena show will not feature exotic animals in order to secure city license.
April 04, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen