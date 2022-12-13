Soccer fans brave cold for World Cup viewing party at Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER — A 19-foot LED screen drew soccer fans to Peace Plaza on Tuesday as fans from Rochester and afar gathered to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches.

The Peace Plaza FIFA World Cup Viewing Party organized by the Rochester Downtown Alliance began showing matches this last weekend, starting with a tie between Croatia and Brazil on Friday that saw Croatia advance to the semifinals that began Tuesday.

“I always follow the World Cup,” said Ioan Carbenciov, a Florida resident of Prussian descent visiting family in Rochester. “Soccer is the main sport which triggers everybody's passion. I saw the World Cup in France in 2004 in person, and this is certainly the coldest weather I’ve watched the World Cup in.”

Ioan Carbeniov of Florida watches during a World Cup Watch Party on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Carbenciov and other family members were rooting for Croatia while viewing Tuesday's semi-final match against Argentina that brought fans of both teams, plus visiting citizens of the host country.

Brothers Salem and Saad Al Marri of Qatar are in Rochester for medical treatment, but having the game on in a public setting helps have a bit of home with them while on the other side of the world.

“It’s nice to show the world our culture, and being from the host country makes us proud,” said Saad Al Marri.

“We haven’t been anywhere else to watch the matches because we can’t be far from the hospital,” said Salem Al Marri. “So it is nice to have it outside in public even if it's much colder than what we’re used to.”

Rochester residents, whose national teams has been eliminated from contention, are still making the time to follow the tournament while choosing another country to root for.

Antonio Alatorre, a Mayo employee from Mexico, saw his home country eliminated in the Group C qualifier during the first week of matches. Since they were eliminated, Latin American teams, specifically Argentina, have gained his support.

Alatorre said that is mostly because of the Argentina team captain, Lionel Messi.

People watch during a World Cup Watch Party on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I’ve been watching all the matches from home so it’s nice to get a break from work and watch this match in public,” Alatorre said. “I’ve been following every FIFA World Cup since 1998, and I’m grateful that this has been downtown for anyone to watch and become engaged with soccer.”

Alatorre and a half dozen others endured the cold weather Tuesday to watch the entirety of Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia. While the turnout to watch the full matches have been small, the opportunity to have them available for free public viewing in Peace Plaza makes it all the more worthwhile for anyone walking by.

The next match that will be shown by the Rochester Downtown Alliance in Peace Plaza on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. The match will feature France vs. Morocco in the the second semifinal game, with the winner moving forward to the finals against Argentina at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Fans should dress warmly with temperatures expected to be in the teens.