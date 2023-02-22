Social-ICE returns to downtown Rochester despite Mother Nature's own ice

ROCHESTER — The snow won’t stop the show for the return of Social Ice in downtown Rochester.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance event is, after all, winter themed. Social-ICE returns for the first time since 2020 this weekend Feb. 24-25.

Depending on who you ask, the event will be the 14th or 16th Social-ICE.

“It’s up for debate,” said Katie Adelman, RDA director of content and communications.

Social-ICE was created in 2008 to give Minnesotans suffering from cabin fever a chance to do something outdoors in downtown Rochester. However, because of COVID, a socially distanced Improv Ice stood in for the event in 2021, and Social Lights lit up Peace Plaza in March 2022.

Regardless, the ice curtain, outdoor bars and ice sculptures return this weekend to Peace Plaza.

Jaime Mattias, left, and Nick Lensing, of Minnesota Ice place an ice block on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in preparation for Social-ICE this weekend at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sculptors began carving the more than 15 ice sculptures in the wind and snow Wednesday. The ice blocks were a bit late due to road conditions, but the weather conditions were fine for the carvers.

“They obviously don’t mind the cold,” Adelman said. “This is their element.”

Other set up had to be delayed due to Wednesday's harsh weather conditions.

The warming igloo, returning for the first time since 2020, was scheduled to be set up Tuesday, but will be set up later because of the high winds and snow.

Northern Sun Productions set up the stage for the live DJ, but held off on setting up sound equipment.

The tents for the outdoor bars will be set up later, Adelman added.

“We’re slowly getting all the elements set up and ready to go,” Adelman said.

A bystander watches as ice carvers of Minnesota Ice work on ice sculptures on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in preparation for Social-ICE this weekend at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

However, rearranging set up times is a small adaptation for an event returning for the first time in three years.

“If COVID has taught us anything, and weather in general, we’ve been able to adapt and problem-solve on the fly,” Adelman said.

This year’s return of Social-ICE will feature more daytime and family-friendly events than in years past. The Rochester Curling Club will hold curling demonstrations. People can find drinks at six outdoor bars themed by decade — one 1920s, and one from each decade from the 1950s to 1990s.

Jaime Mattias, left, and Nick Lensing, of Minnesota Ice move an ice block on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in preparation for Social-ICE this weekend at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

This year will also give the redesigned Peace Plaza an audience. The east side of the plaza is heated, which means once the snow finally stops as forecast sometime Thursday, the pavement will be dry. Sidewalk ice isn’t welcome during Social-ICE, Adelman said.

The snow might have slowed down setup, but the forecast for the weekend is dry with highs reaching the mid-20s on Saturday.

“For attendance, it’s perfect,” she said. “We want it warm enough that people enjoy themselves but not so warm that the ice sculptures melt.”

In addition to the warming igloo, warming fires will be set up along First Avenue South.

“The camaraderie with the event, even out in the cold in the winter, there’s nothing like it,” Adelman said.

Social-ICE events run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

"The King" comes alive as Trevor Pearson of Minnesota Ice carves an Elvis ice sculpture on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Social-ICE will be held this weekend at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Trevor Pearson of Minnesota Ice carves an Elvis ice sculpture on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in preparation for Social-ICE. The winter festival returns to Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester on Friday and Saturday. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jaime Mattias of Minnesota Ice scores an ice block on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in preparation for Social-ICE this weekend at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Trevor Pearson of Minnesota Ice carves an Elvis ice sculpture on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in preparation for Social-ICE this weekend at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin