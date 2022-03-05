Social Lights ends early as severe weather looms

ROCHESTER – Social Lights is going dark early due to anticipated severe weather.

Rochester Downtown Alliance announced Saturday morning that the threat of severe weather was too great to continue with the Peace Plaza event. The related FAM JAM set for Saturday afternoon had already been canceled , with an announcement Friday.

Social Lights, which was a modified version of Social Ice, started Thursday and featured lighting elements in place of ice sculptures to create themed outdoor bars with creative cocktails.

Local Photos: Social Lights in downtown Rochester Visitors took in the sights and sounds of Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.

RDA officials said the decision to end activities early was made after reviewing the weather forecast with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department.

The National Weather Service is forecasting scattered thunderstorms from mid-afternoon into the evening. The main threat for the region is expected to be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the continued possibility of damaging wind, hail and possible tornadoes through 10 p.m.