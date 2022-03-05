SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Social Lights ends early as severe weather looms

Storms expected to start in afternoon and continue into evening, with possibility of hail and tornadoes

Social Lights
Visitors take in the sights and sounds of Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 05, 2022 10:26 AM
ROCHESTER – Social Lights is going dark early due to anticipated severe weather.

Rochester Downtown Alliance announced Saturday morning that the threat of severe weather was too great to continue with the Peace Plaza event. The related FAM JAM set for Saturday afternoon had already been canceled , with an announcement Friday.

Social Lights, which was a modified version of Social Ice, started Thursday and featured lighting elements in place of ice sculptures to create themed outdoor bars with creative cocktails.

Social Lights
Local
Photos: Social Lights in downtown Rochester
Visitors took in the sights and sounds of Social Lights, this year's adapted Social-ICE event, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
March 04, 2022 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist

RDA officials said the decision to end activities early was made after reviewing the weather forecast with the National Weather Service and the Rochester Police Department.

The National Weather Service is forecasting scattered thunderstorms from mid-afternoon into the evening. The main threat for the region is expected to be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the continued possibility of damaging wind, hail and possible tornadoes through 10 p.m.

