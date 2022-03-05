SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Social Lights FAM JAM event canceled due to severe weather threat

Possible lightning and strong winds are predicted early Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Social Lights Setup
Rachel Durst, left, and John Wilhelm, both with Fastsigns, put a Social Lights sign on First Avenue Southwest on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, ahead of this year's adapted Social-ICE event in downtown Rochester. Social Lights will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff report
March 04, 2022 07:22 PM
ROCHESTER — The Social Lights FAM JAM event on Saturday, March 5, 2022, has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance made the announcement Friday, March 4, 2022, after consulting with the National Weather Service and Rochester Police Department.

Possible lightning and strong wind gusts are predicted early Saturday.

A second potential storm is being monitored by the National Weather Service. An announcement on the last night of Social Lights is expected to come at 9 a.m. Saturday.

