Social Lights FAM JAM event canceled due to severe weather threat

ROCHESTER — The Social Lights FAM JAM event on Saturday, March 5, 2022, has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance made the announcement Friday, March 4, 2022, after consulting with the National Weather Service and Rochester Police Department.

Possible lightning and strong wind gusts are predicted early Saturday.

A second potential storm is being monitored by the National Weather Service. An announcement on the last night of Social Lights is expected to come at 9 a.m. Saturday.