RED WING — Being there to help those most in need generally means seeing people in person. But face-to-face connections are becoming fewer and farther between for county social service personnel.
"Each program has been impacted differently since the onset of COVID-19," said Kayla Hall, social services supervisor for Wabasha County.
Those programs include everything from adult and child protective services, adult and child mental health services, substance abuse care and more. All are services mainly administered at the county level across Minnesota.
Kris Johnson, Goodhue County's social services supervisor for child and family services, agreed, saying many tasks that used to be in person are now handled over the phone or via video technology like Zoom, Google Hangouts or Facetime.
The downside is that in a job that often requires the building of trust and rapport to understand problems people are experiencing has lost the tool — face-to-face connections — that helps county social service staff effectively do their jobs.
"We are involved in working with people, so you lose that connection," Johnson said. "A video conference is better than nothing, but not being able to be involved with a person face to face, sharing empathy and compassion; this makes it harder."
Not that all in-person contact has been lost, Johnson said. When social workers see a need to visit in person, they discuss it with the county team and, if the team agrees, make a visit to a home. Sometimes that means talking through a window or door, and sometimes that necessitates going into a home.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services Supervisor Abby Villaran, who oversees adult services, said clients of her team are often more impoverished, so email or video chats are difficult. Instead, they rely on phone calls or creative face-to-face meetings.
Many of her department's clients rely on public transportation, something that's not running the same during the pandemic. That has put some additional burdens on her staff.
"They're doing a lot of pickup for food at the grocery stores or the food shelf," Villaran said. "People that rely on medications are struggling to get those medications."
This has meant a lot of sharing of tasks among her staff. One of her team members, Villaran said, has taken on picking up school lunches for other team members' clients, grabbing 17 lunches a day and distributing them.
While video chats and reducing face-to-face meetings with clients has helped reduce the risk of infection among clients and those people working in social services, the bigger picture has social service leaders concerned.
Johnson said, that for her, one of the biggest worries is what they don't know because of the shelter-in-place orders. Reports of child abuse or endangerment often start either with reports from schools or extended family members who see a child suffering and make a report. But with kids not in school, and grandparents or other extended family members not getting access to those children, reports are not coming in.
"I've had this perpetual unease about what's happening out there," Johnson said. "It's that unknown factor."
If the isolation due to COVID-19 continues, Villaran said she's concerned about how mental health will hold up, not just among her department's clients but people overall.
"As financial loss and isolation continues, domestic frustration and aggravation will, too," she said.
Hall said another concern is that due to county offices being closed, people assume social services are not working, but, she stressed, that's not the case. In fact, social workers deserve credit for continuing a tough job in an increasingly difficult environment.
"Social workers have been placed in a unique and overlooked position," Hall said. "While the technology provides some safety, we're still going into homes, performing our mandated duties, at risk."