Social worker files discrimination lawsuit against Olmsted County

ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County social worker alleges she has faced age, racial and gender discrimination in her 20-year career.

Wilhelmina Jacob has filed a lawsuit against the county, pointing to instances where younger, white applicants were given jobs she sought.

“Despite her years of excellent work, service to the community, and annual reviews reflecting her exceptional skills, Olmsted County has refused to promote her when she has applied for supervisory positions and a diversity program lead role,” states a 40-page court filing on Jacob’s behalf by attorney Sandra Smalley-Fleming of the Minneapolis-based Fredrickson and Byron law firm.

Jacob, who remains employed by the county, declined to comment on the case when contacted.

The complaint specifically names County Administrator Heidi Welsch, Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee and Human Resources Director Julian Currie as defendants in their official roles with the county.

The lawsuit comes more than two years after Jacob filed a charge of discrimination with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The 2019 filing pointed to an alleged hostile work environment and supervisor harassment, citing Jacob’s age, race and gender as contributing factors.

Prior to the discrimination complaint, Jacob’s lawsuit claims she applied for at least three supervisory positions — two after attending leadership trainings — but the jobs were given to people she believes had less experience. It claims they also did not have a master’s degree, which Jacob obtained in 2003.

Following the state complaint, emails provided in the recent legal filing show Jacob met with Welsch to discuss her working conditions. In a follow-up May 20, 2020, email, Welsch appears to cite examples of concerns raised by Jacob, pointing to plans for discussions with supervisors.

“I want to stress that my concern with this situation is more about understanding our culture and changing whatever we need to in order to retain our diverse staff — in this case Mina — and less about whether or what any particular person is doing wrong,” the email states.

Olmsted County officials have declined to comment on the case or confirm the authenticity of the emails. The county is being represented by Jenny Gassman-Pines of the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm, but a legal response has not yet been filed.

In addition to not being chosen for specific supervisory roles, Jacob’s lawsuit claims she has been subjected to job changes that have had a negative impact on “ public persona and her ability to get work to further her career outside of Olmsted County.”

Jacob reportedly followed up with Welsch in September 2021, citing concerns about a planned meeting with her supervisor and a human resources representative to discuss her job responsibilities.

In response to that email, Welsch said she remained committed to addressing equity concerns but also pointed to Jacob’s job performance.

“Your performance was also part of the equation,” she reportedly wrote. “As I recall, your caseload was much lower than the expected level and there was agreement that it would be brought up to standard over time.”

In response, Jacob states her February 2021 performance review shows she exceeded expectations.

In her 2020 email, Welsch points out that Jacob reported receiving high marks for her performance prior to an October 2019 review.

Jacob’s lawsuit claims the county’s actions have damaged her reputation among peers and in the community, caused physical and emotional stress leading to medical leave and counseling, and led to the loss of potential wages and benefits.

The lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.