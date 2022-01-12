SocialICE delayed for one month

ROCHESTER — According to the Rochester Downtown Alliance, Social-ICE and the Fam Jam, originally scheduled for Feb. 3-5, have been rescheduled for March 3-5.

The organization cited rising COVID-19 cases as a cause for the delay.

The March event will be adapted to "Social Lights," which organizers say will feature "the traditional format of Social-ICE and incorporate exciting new elements."

“Our community needs something to look forward to now more than ever,” said Kanika Couchene, RDA director of events and strategic partnerships. “Equally important is offering the community a place to interact for their well-being and providing an opportunity to support downtown businesses in the process all the while keeping everyone safe. Rescheduling and adapting Social-ICE is a solution that addresses all these aspects.”

The event will feature individual bars, colorful, interactive lighting in lieu of ice sculptures, and fire pits as usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six downtown bars and restaurants have signed on to participate in the new event: Cameo at the Castle, Chester’s Kitchen and Bar, Kathy’s Pub, Olde Brick House, The Tap House on Historic 3rd St, and Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar.