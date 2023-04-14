Soldiers Field aquatics center and new trail connection scheduled for completion by summer of 2024

ROCHESTER — A proposed schedule for Soldiers Field Park improvements anticipates a new aquatics park and other projects will be completed by Memorial Day 2024.

“As previously outlined, the schedule for the project is rather tight, specifically related to the aquatics construction,” Rochester Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur wrote in a report to the Rochester City Council. “Other project component timelines can flex somewhat, but we do wish to have a reasonable window for construction so we do not drag the project out for years.”

The updated timeline comes as the city prepares to sell bonds Monday to borrow nearly $12.7 million for improvements in Soldier’s Field and Silver Lake parks. The funds will be repaid using half of the $2 million collected each year through the city’s park improvements referendum levy, which voters approved in 2020.

The bond sale and a review of plans for Soldiers Field Park improvements are scheduled to be discussed during the council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

The Soldiers Field improvements being reviewed by the council on Monday are slated to use up to $7 million of the referendum-supported funds, with state and federal funding set to cover the majority of the estimated $20.1 million price tag.

Additional improvements include new play areas, a riverwalk connection and the addition of basketball courts.

While not ready in time for the release of the council agenda on Wednesday, Nigbur said updated design development plans are expected to be sent to the council prior to Monday’s meeting.

He said the goal is to get council permission to start the process for purchasing materials and seeking contractors for a variety of the work, including finalizing construction documents, demolishing portions of the existing pool area and other work to get the overall project moving.

The current proposed schedule calls for demolition to start in June, with construction of a new aquatics center pool deck starting in August and work on lazy river, wading pool and splash pad features following.

Nigbur said some of the planned work could be delayed by the permitting process through the State Historic Preservation Office, which remains to be finalized, but he’s hopeful work can remain on track for a 2024 aquatic center opening.

While several council members have voiced support for getting the project started as soon as possible, some say they would like to remove one planned element from the larger park project — a recreational trail connection along the west side of Soldiers Field Golf Course.

Council member Shaun Palmer said during a Jan. 23 council review of the project that he didn’t consider the aspect of the plan to be fully approved, and he’d like to see it considered separately from the rest of the planned upgrades.

Council member Mark Bransford, who represents the ward that includes the park, agreed.

A trail connection in the area, which is estimated to cost up to $500,000, has been part of the park’s master plan for nearly a decade, but work was delayed while discussions continued around the fate of the golf course.

With the course remaining in place, the trail is being designed along the west side of the Zumbro River, which has some neighbors questioning the expense and feasibility of a trail that could be required to bridge a portion of the flood-control system.

They say the proposed design has been overshadowed by discussion of the aquatics center and golf course, which has led to reduced scrutiny of the cost.

“It’s my contention that people have deliberately not drawn attention to that area, even though they knew from the 2014 plan that it was very clear that some sort of bridge or extension would be required,” neighboring resident Ian Jarman said of the proposal.

Nigbur said options to reduce the trail costs and avoid the bridge are being considered, but support for the connection has been voiced for years.

Two local groups, We Bike Rochester and the local Isaiah group, are supporting an online petition to amplify that support.

“This SW trail expansion is a prime opportunity due to the work being done on the Soldiers Field Aquatics Center, most of the necessary equipment will already be in that vicinity,” the petition states, adding that it will help people living south of the park access the new aquatic center.

The petition also expresses concern about the current bike route, which leads out of the park and onto Memorial Parkway.

“The current route is along a residential boulevard where many have experienced near misses with distracted or aggressive drivers,” it states.

If approved, construction of the trail is proposed to start in September, with completion slated for May 2024.

