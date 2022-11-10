Soldiers Field aquatics plan could emerge next month

ROCHESTER — Designs for a planned Soldiers Field Park aquatics center are expected to emerge as early as December.

“Aquatics have been a factor in our community for a long time,” Rochester Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur told the states’ Destination Medical Center Corp. board on Thursday.

The DMCC board has tentatively approved spending up to $10 million in state DMC funds on an estimated $18 million park renovation project, which includes the aquatics center at the southernmost border of the DMC district. The remaining funds are expected to come from a federal grant and local park referendum funds.

Nigbur said a group of Rochester residents representing a variety of park users is working through options outlined in a recently approved update to the parks master plan.

“They will guide this process for us,” he said of the group, which is reviewing design options and considering how community-requested aquatics elements could fit into the park.

Nigbur said features requested by community members include a lazy river, play areas and a new lap pool, and most features will be built from the ground up, with the exception of the current bathhouse, which he said is in good condition but needs to be renovated to meet modern standards.

Nigbur said the eventual design could require some modification to three holes in Soldiers Field Golf Course, but Rochester Park Board and Rochester City Council members have requested work seek to minimize any changes to the golf course.

The designs for the aquatics center could be presented to the Park Board and City Council as early as next month, with a DMCC board presentation set for February.

DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said a board decision on state funding during the first DMCC meeting of 2023 will be critical.

“It’s either April of (next) year or April of (the following) year,” he said of the time frame for starting work to get it completed in a single summer.

Nigbur said the timing is key for the aquatics portion of park revisions, but upgrades to trails, playgrounds and other amenities have more flexibility.

DMCC board member RT Rybak said he knows some state lawmakers would question spending $10 million in state DMC funds on a city park, but he said defending the move is simple.

“I believe we have a great opportunity coming up with this project and the riverfront and some of the key infrastructure, notably Discovery Walk, to tell a very different story that differentiates us from our competitors,” he said of other communities with world-known medical centers.

“I can guarantee, you cannot walk from Cleveland Clinic to a golf course or swimming pool,” he said, adding that bike infrastructure means Mayo Clinic visitors and others can access other parts of the city with greater ease.

Jamie Rothe, DMC EDA community engagement and experience director, said the fact that the park is at one end of the Discovery Walk project along Second Avenue means there will be easy access from the Mayo Clinic building.

The larger initial plan for Soldiers Field Park includes expansion of the trail network, expansion of the park’s east playground, new picnic spaces, and the addition of pickleball and basketball courts as well as other amenities.

Nigbur said other projects are expected to be revisited in10 years or so, which could bring an estimated $15 million price tag, but actual cost of that work will depend on future community needs and desire for the park.

“Those are future undefined dollars,” he said of long-term changes to the park.