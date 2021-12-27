Soldiers Field Memorial Park master plan update process begins

Work to update the 2014 Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan has started.

“Soldiers Field Memorial Park is one of the most active parks in our system,”said Mike Nigbur, the city’s parks and forestry division head. “We encourage the community to get involved and participate in engagement opportunities on this important project, as it will provide the direction on the long-term vision and strategies to achieve this updated vision for the park.”

The existing plan has guided changes during the past five years and the update will be used to determine whether the long-term vision remains.

Community members can provide through an online Polco survey , as well as an interactive mapping tool .

Both engagement opportunities will be available through mid-January, with input used to create concepts for future community to review.

The first part of the process will be to confirm the guiding principles, re-evaluate the remaining improvements proposed in the 2014 Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan, as well as gather new ideas on what to explore.

Projects included in the 2014 Master Plan that have not yet taken place include:



Renovating the pool house

Adding a picnic shelter

Creating a new river overlook site

Adding a tennis court

Expanding the trail network

Evaluating the presence of golf.

More information on the master plan can be found on the city website .

Questions can be directed to Nigbur at mnigbur@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2541.