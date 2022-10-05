Soldiers Field plan approved with hopes of limiting golf impact

ROCHESTER — A short-term plan for Soldiers Field Park upgrades was approved Tuesday with the hope of finding a way to expand aquatics features with limited impacts to the nearby golf course.

“This will keep Soldiers Field moving in the right direction,” Rochester Park Board member Chad Ramaker said.

The plan calls for the creation of a potential $10 million aquatic center, which was initially proposed by reducing the length of up to five holes on Soldiers Field Golf Course.

Rita Trapp, an associate with MInneapolis-based HKGI, which was hired to update the park’s master plan, said an updated plan calls for shortening three holes instead of five, but some flexibility could still exist.

“We have to make choices, because there’s not enough space in Soldiers Field to meet all the needs,” she said, pointing to amenities sought during a series of public discussions and surveys related to the park.

With the anticipation that the impact to the golf course could be limited, Trapp said further design work for the proposed aquatic center, which could include a lap pool and variety of water features, would determine how much space is actually needed.

Rochester Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said a group of diverse community members has been enlisted to determine the exact elements that would go into the proposed water park and whether proposed amenities could be scaled back.

The group is slated to meet for the first time Thursday.

While the master plan calls for keeping the pool at the site north of the golf course, Trapp told the park board that other options were considered but eventually rejected due to added costs and other concerns.

She said building an aquatics center at the site of the existing Soldiers Field baseball field or the former YMCA would require building a new bathhouse, rather than renovating the existing facility, and expanding to the west of the current site would reduce available parking and could cause layout challenges.

She estimated the alternative options would add $800,000 to $8 million to the cost of the proposed facility.

Nigbur said a proposal to scale back the plan enough to afford another pool in another park could also have a financial impact, since a $5 million federal grant for funding the Soldiers Field Park renovations requires some of the proposed aquatic upgrades.

The initial park renovations, estimated at $18.5 million, are expected to be funded with the federal grant, up to $10 million in state Destination Medical Center funding and revenue from the Parks and Recreation tax levy,

In addition to the aquatics facility, the proposed short-term park updates are expected to include an expanded east playground, two new basketball courts, a new picnic area and nature play area south of the existing tennis courts, and a trail connection at the southwest corner of the park.

Park board member Vickie Anderson said the plan appeared to offer a compromise that provided more amenities with the potential for maintaining the 18 holes of golf at Soldiers Field.

“We want to make sure the park is for everyone,” she said.

Park board member Dick Dale initially sought to protect the golf course from changing by banning the aquatics plan from using any part of the golf course, but he failed to secure enough support for the effort.

Park Board President Linnea Archer said allowing flexibility means the park board will have options when a final design is presented, especially if the proposed changes to two of the three holes are minimal.

“One hole change doesn’t seem like much of a sacrifice, if the whole community is served better,” she said.

The park board did ask the Park and Recreation staff to continue working toward a long-term plan for aquatics in the city, pointing to the potential for partnering with Rochester Public Schools for access or potentially finding ways to fund a second city pool.

With the master plan update approved, Nigbur said work can begin on designing elements of the short-term plan with the hope of scheduling renovations for next year.