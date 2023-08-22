Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 22

Local

Soldiers Field upgrades see $14.4 million in work and materials purchases approved since May

Upgrades, including new aquatics facility, remain under budget and on schedule for planned opening next summer.

Soldiers Field Pool
Construction continues at the Soldiers Field pool site Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 6:21 PM

ROCHESTER — Work on Soldiers Field Park improvements continue to ramp up as upgrades expand from construction of a new aquatics center to other upgrades.

“Likely this week, we will start to see some movement with the playground area and northern trail connection,” said Jenna Bowman, Rochester’s strategic communications and engagement director.

The Rochester Park Board approved nearly $836,000 in work and purchases Tuesday, ranging from $207,000 for a new restroom and shelter on the west side of the park to $1,311 for fire extinguishers.

With the newly approved spending, the board has approved $14.4 million in work and materials related to the Soldiers Field upgrades since May , but the expense doesn’t include design work and some contractor expenses approved earlier.



Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said more purchases are expected as work continues, but the project remains on schedule and within the $22.5 million available through state and federal funding and up to $7 million in local park referendum funds.

With several bids for the $12 million aquatics facility being under budget, a third water slide was added to earlier plans, and Nigbur said other reduced costs could leave funds available for other park projects.

“There are a lot of different options that could benefit,” he said.

With work on multiple Soldiers Field projects underway, Nigbur and Bowman said plans are being made to highlight the work.

A “big dig” style event is planned for next month to provide an opportunity to visit the construction site and some of the equipment being used. Bowman said a date and details for the family-oriented events are still in the works.

Nigbur said the site will also host the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency’s annual meeting at 4 p.m. Sept. 21, which will likely highlight the $10 million in state DMC funds being used for the aquatics facility and other work.

The park improvements are slated to be completed in time to open the new pools and other aquatics facilities next summer.

Soldiers Field renovations plan.jpg
The planned renovations for Soldiers Field Park were presented to the Destination Medical Center Corp. board on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in a request to support approval of using $10 million in state DMC funds to support the planned changes.
Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
