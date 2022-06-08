Soldiers Memorial Field concepts show three options for golf, as well as a variety of potential amenities

ROCHESTER — Three concepts for the future of Soldiers Memorial Field Park are expected to fuel continued discussions of long-term goals for the park that includes a golf course favored by many local golfers.

“The goal is to get down to one plan,” Rochester Parks and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur told the city’s Park Board on Tuesday.

However, he said that doesn’t mean picking one of the three concepts presented publicly for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

He said the goal is to look at the options in an effort to define priorities for the park, which sits in the southern edge of downtown and has the potential to draw a mix of visitors and residents.

The concepts, which will be presented to the public at various events in the upcoming months, offer options of keeping 18 holes of golf at the site, reducing the number of holes to nine or eliminating the course altogether.

Other potential park changes include expanding an updated pool and aquatics plan, adding an arboretum and providing a variety of winter activities, as well as considering other potential park amenities and upgrades.

Nigbur said community-identified priorities will be used to develop a final proposal for the Rochester City Council and Park Board to review later this year, with the goal of an initial draft being available in August.

The three concepts were developed following a variety of public input related to the planned update of the existing 2014 Soldiers Memorial Field Park master plan . Engagement included a variety of meetings with groups that use the park, an online survey and an online map that allowed opportunities to leave individual comments regarding desire park features

Concept 1 for Soldiers Memorial Field Park shows an option for keeping an 18-hole golf course while making other potential changes. City of Rochester

Park planner Jeff Feece said similar efforts will be used to help define priorities from the three concepts.

“There will be more opportunity for engagement,” he told a standing-room-only crowd that was dominated by golfers attending the Park Board meeting.

Concerns about the fate of Soldiers Field Golf Course have continued to emerge periodically since the 2014 master park master plan called for reducing the existing golf course to nine holes.

Supporters of the existing course tout for its accessibility to young and older golfers.

“What makes this course so unique is it’s the only course in Rochester that most seniors can walk,” Loy Colebeck, president of the Soldiers Memorial Field Women’s Golf Association, told the City Council during its meeting Monday night.

Concept 2 of Soldiers Memorial Field Park shows a nine-hole golf course, with a variety of other amenities, including a potential arboretum space. City of Rochester

On Tuesday, Feece said the online survey conducted earlier this year shows 54% of 709 participants said they use the park’s golf course.

At the same time, he said the No. 1 request for new amenities was pickleball courts, followed by an arboretum, which would likely require some of the space currently used by the golf course.

Since 2014, the Park Board and staff have focused on making updates in the northern portion of the park, opting to keep 18 holes in play at the golf course.

The potential for reducing golf in the park emerged most recently with a National Golf Foundation study of the municipal system, which was completed earlier this year.

Following the study, the City Council asked the Park Board to look at options that could include investing to upgrade existing golf courses, scaling back one or more of the courses or maintaining the course without additional funding,

Widman said a review of the city’s courses continues through the summer, with a plan for a recommendation to be made this fall or winter.

Concept 3 for Soldiers Memorial Field Park shows the possibility for removing the golf course and adding a baseball field that could replace Mayo Field.

Nigbur said the golf system and Soldiers Memorial Field Park efforts are being considered in tandem and could inform each other, but discussions of overall use of the park are broader than just golf.

“The two are really independent,” he said.

He pointed out that master plan decisions for the park won’t be initiated immediately, since the goal is to define potential changes over decades.

On the other hand, a decision on the future of the citywide golf program could see changes as early as next spring.

“It’s two separate tracks, but they may end up being the same thing,” he said of the park and golf decisions.