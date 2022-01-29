SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Solution to crows in 1936 was a real blast

Answer Man says the efforts back then were as successful as ours are today.

Answer Man logo
By Answer Man
January 29, 2022 06:30 AM
As my loyal readers know, I have been on the crow watch for years.

Clearing away the mess — and it's all about the MESS! — they deposit on sidewalks, cars, and anything else below them has consumed many tax dollars in Rochester. That's not to mention the payments you and I have made to the neighborhood car wash, only to be bombarded again.

Eagle-eyed reader Lee Hilgendorf, who is the contributor of the PB's Lens on History column, spied this story from the March 24, 1936, edition of the Post Bulletin.

I thought it was worth reprinting here, if nothing else but to point out that our efforts with laser lights, ultrasonic sound and nets are not as extreme as the effort back then.

And I think it's fair to say that this effort was no more successful than ours.

Here's that report, word for word:

Dynamite Blasts Kill Crows, Scare Others in Experiments at City Farm

Putting dynamite to a new use during the past week, city workers blasted a score or more of crows and about two-score starlings into oblivion with several sticks of the explosive advantageously set off at the city hog farm.

In addition to those killed, the number frightened out of a “good year’s growth,” said T. J. Costello Jr., who directed the dynamiting, has been many more.

The crows and the starlings were dynamited when they became so numerous at the city hog farm that they became pestiferous.

Procedure followed by Costello, John Kerr, Walter Newsome, and Rex Robinson, game warden, was to arrange sticks of dynamite in a series and connect them with a battery.

The sticks were distributed over a circle about 100 feet in diameter. They were placed under pieces of rock and camouflaged still further with garbage.

When crows and starling settled down for a repast, the dynamite was set off with deafening detonations.

“Never,” said Costello, “have I seen crows fly so fast.”

While it is not probable that the dynamiting will be repeated this spring because of the crows’ migration father north, it will probably be repeated next fall.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .

