Some Rochester park restrooms could reopen Tuesday

ROCHESTER — The status of restrooms in Rochester’s parks remains under discussion.

While occasional closures of damaged and vandalized restrooms are not uncommon as cleaning and repairs are made, Friday’s announcement shocked some.

“I agree with many of the residents I talked with this weekend who were saddened by the news (that) our beloved city park restrooms are now locked to the public,” Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis wrote in a Facebook post at approximately midnight Sunday. “Most understand how difficult vandalism is to prevent. However, one resident today stated, ‘Our city is just throwing the baby out with the bathwater.’”

Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said the decision to close all public restrooms wasn’t made lightly.

“This was a difficult decision,” he said Monday. “The incidents came to a peak last week. We did not want park users, especially children to deal with some of the issues our team had experienced.”

“I realize that locking restrooms is an inconvenience to park participants, but the decision was made with public health and safety as a priority,” he added.

He said hand dryers had been removed from some locations, leaving exposed wires and sharp edges, while staff and park users have found people sleeping in the restrooms during the day.

“The cleaning that needed to take place at some of the facilities was beyond the cleaning and routine maintenance that is conducted frequently by our team,” Widman said. “The drug paraphernalia, human waste and other messes we found required deep cleaning.”

Widman and Police Chief Jim Franklin said discussions are underway to determine the next steps. The priority is to reopen restroom facilities as soon as possible, and some facilities could reopen as early as Tuesday.

“We are addressing this issue from all angles,” Widman said, adding that city administration is involved in discussions. “It may require adjustment of resources. I am confident that we will see the facilities open, at least on a more frequent basis than what we experienced over the weekend.”

The city has reported that the goal is to have all the restrooms open by June 30, with anticipated increased park activity during the weekend.

“If further repairs are needed at some sites we will have portable units placed before the busy holiday weekend,” Widman said.

While closures due to vandalism are required if the facility becomes unsafe or unusable, Widman said closures for other incidents are seen as a last resort.

“In most cases the temporary locking eliminates the behavior,” he said.

Looking at prevention, during Monday’s council study session, Dennis asked Franklin whether the addition of cameras to city parks has been considered.

“I would be open to having those discussions,” he said.