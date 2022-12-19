'Sometimes adults get in the way': Rochester youth gather for student school board

ROCHESTER — Rather than being in class at Willow Creek Middle School like normal, Abigail Naomi Segura picked up a gavel and called a bustling conference room in the middle of town to attention.

It was Wednesday, and she was leading the student school board, a gathering of students from across Rochester's secondary schools at the district's central office. In an education system where adults make most of the decisions and debate issues affecting the younger generation, the student school board is a chance for the youth to speak up with their own ideas, suggestions and complaints.

"I think it's important that the district hears from us, and this is a great space where they can come to us and and we can provide them that information," said Sasha Penheiter, a Mayo High School senior. "But also, (it's a space) that we can go to them and ask for their help and guidance."

Sasha Penheiter, 17 and a senior and president of the Mayo High School Student School Board, speaks during a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

The concept of a student school board is not new, but it has evolved. Rochester School Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said that previously, the student school board included presentations given by adults and that they would "sometimes" get feedback from the group at large.

"Now, students are running the meetings," Marvin said. "We're doing it more like an actual school board now because we want to empower the students to become leaders."

Each school elects a few student leaders, but the meeting itself is open to all students who want to come.

The meeting room had tables designated or each of the city's middle and high schools. RPS Director of Communications Mamisoa Knutson asked the students to get their phones out and visit the school district's online calendar so they could give feedback.

"What do you like about the website? What do you think needs work?" she asked. "Was it easy to find what you were looking for? Is the website ugly? Is it cute?"

After eating lunch together, the middle schools and high schools split up to discuss different issues.

Superintendent Kent Pekel fielded questions and comments from the middle school students. They had plenty to say, ranging from how to handle racist situations to needing more time to get from one class to another. One student said he'd appreciate having more food options for vegans, vegetarians or those needing alternative options for religious reasons. Another student asked if the buildings could be unlocked sooner so they don't have to wait in the cold for 20 minutes once the buses drop them off.

Meanwhile, the high school students went to another room and split into three different groups. A conversation prompt was scrawled on the room's whiteboard: "What resources are at your school that should be in all schools?"

"Not everything can be accomplished at a building level," Penheiter said. "Some things really need district initiatives."

Olivia Ruzek, 16 and a sophomore at John Marshall High School, speaks to her group during a discussion about resources individual high schools have that might have benefits as district-wide programs during a Student School Board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

A John Marshall student spoke about her school having a chemical addiction counselor. Several Mayo students talked about their TOPS program, which stands for "teens offering peer support." A laptop in the room showed several other students attending the meeting virtually and offering ideas from the perspective of the district's internet-based school RPS Online.

Some students typed notes while listening to the ideas. Another student held a large piece of paper with color-coded, handwritten notes.

As the meeting wrapped up, RPS Director of Equity and Engagement Will Ruffin II spoke about the benefit of incorporating student voices into the decisions of the district, of having the different generations work together.

"I think sometimes adults get in the way," Ruffin told the high schoolers. "The staff and students working together to find solutions for the buildings — this is the stuff that's going to make change, lasting change for years to come."

