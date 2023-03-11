Sort those cans and bottles for the long haul

O Wise One of Everything: What does Waste Management do with its recycling? Does it have a recycling center? Does it sort through and separate the cans, bottles and paper that all go in the same can?

My friends say they throw recyclables in with the garbage, because it couldn’t be affordable to drive to the cities with it.

Pondering the question and breathtakingly awaiting your answer, O Wise One. — Perplexed

Perplexed,

You are right to turn to me when your friends try to lead you astray, and on this issue you are not the first.

I’m tempted to recycle my 2018 column, in which I splendidly outlined the related county ordinance, along with explaining how trash and recycling picked up by a single truck ends up in two locations, but I’ll just let you read the original . (For those reading this in the printed Post Bulletin, feel free to check out the link online after you clip this column for future reading and put the rest of the paper in the recycling bin.)

When it comes to Waste Management, the company claims to be the nation’s largest recycler, with more than 15 million tons sorted in 134 facilities in 2021.

At least some of that would be what you left at the curbside, as long as you and the rest of us put at the curbside.

While it might seem ineffective to take your aluminum cans, newspapers and other recyclables to a metro-area center for processing, it’s important to realize the scale of materials involved.

In 2020, nearly 169,000 tons of solid waste was generated, according to Olmsted County’s recent 10-year waste management plan. Around the same time, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated 23.6% of waste was recycled nationwide, which would put the local haul at nearly 40,000 tons.

The county charges $84 a ton to dump trash, which means diverting 40,000 tons means haulers don’t pay the county a combined $3.3 million a year.

However, the county is working to address concerns, both for haulers and local residents. The creation of a proposed $25 million materials recovery facility would allow haulers to deliver recyclables to be sorted locally.

Tony Hill, the county’s environmental resources director, recently told local government reporter Randy Petersen that the proposed local facility would be available to all county-licensed trash haulers, and it would likely be preferred over their private facilities.

“They will use it because it’s cost effective for them, because it reduces travel,” he said of delivering Olmsted County recyclables.

The county sought state funding support for half of the project last year, but lawmakers failed to make a final decision, so the request continues to loom in St. Paul.

The facility would reduce the number of recycling trips to St. Paul, but it could also help improve handling of contaminated loads, where a stray piece of trash ends up mixed in with those back issues of the PB.

Reducing the number of trucks driving through other counties would be an obvious benefit beyond Olmsted County borders, but the facility would also allow surrounding counties to contract for local services, rather than putting the expense of longer trips on trash haulers and their customers. And I don't need to tell you how reducing long trips hauling tons of trash would also reduce the system's carbon footprint.

A brighter future for recycling locally appears to be on the horizon, but for now, continue sorting your recyclables from the trash and stop listening to those who would lead you astray.

While it’s tempting to suggest sending your misleading friends to the trash heap, it seems more practical that you work toward changing their views to help our environment. After all, that friendship might be worth recycling, if they are willing to put in the work.

Even recycled subjects are welcome, so send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .