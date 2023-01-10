99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Sorvaag named Winona State University's new dean of education

The Saint Mary's University leader will start his new job July 1.

Scott Sorvaag.
By Matthew Stolle
January 10, 2023 11:39 AM
ROCHESTER — Scott Sorvaag has been named Winona State University’s dean of the college of education and will begin his new job July 1, 2023.

Sorvaag is currently the chair for undergraduate teacher education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Sorvaag will take over for Ted Reilly, who was appointed interim dean last year.

“Dr. Sorvaag will bring to WSU his clear vision, demonstrated success in leadership and deep understanding of the needs of both teachers and learners,” said Darrell Newton, WSU provost and vice president of academic affairs.

With campuses in both Winona and Rochester, WSU’s college of education serves 974 undergraduate students, 178 graduate students, and 35 doctoral students. WSU employs 38 full-time professors.

Sorvaag earned his bachelor degree from Augustana College, his master’s degree from the University of South Dakota and his doctorate of education from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Sorvaag previously served as Saint Mary’s University’s director of general education, dean of education and chair of undergraduate teacher education. He was also an elementary teacher for Rapid City Area Schools and an elementary school principal for Arlington Elementary School.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONWINONA AREA
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
