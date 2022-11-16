SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

South St. Paul man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Rochester man

Derrick Timothy Days, 29, of South Saint Paul, pleaded guilty to murdering Todd Lorne Banks Jr., 28, of Rochester, in June 2021 following a disagreement during a dice game in downtown Rochester.

Derrick Days
Derrick Days
Contributed / Olmsted County Detention Center
Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson
November 16, 2022 01:34 PM
ROCHESTER — A 29-year-old South Saint Paul man pleaded guilty Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court to the murder of a Rochester man last year.

Derrick Timothy Days was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies, as part of a plea deal that will dismiss an additional felony charge of second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm, also a felony.

The plea deal calls for Days to be sentenced to not more than 426 months in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

According to court documents:

Davis shot and killed 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr. following an argument over a dice game in the early morning hours of June 6, 2021.

Davis' co-defendent, Nautica Delshaun Cox, 23, of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, is set for a jury trial in Olmsted County for his part in the murder.

Officers found Banks bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds and unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene, and Banks was loaded into an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021. He had at least five entrance wounds.

A second man, also 28 years old, was found on the south side of Third Street Southwest, approximately halfway between Broadway Avenue South and First Avenue. He had visible gunshot wounds to his left hip, right upper arm, chest and back. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Nautica Cox 6.6.21
Nautica Cox

Officers found more than 10 shell casings in the area of the shooting.

A Rochester police officer was in the area at the time of the shooting. The officer saw a handgun in Cox's hand and "shooting towards people" at the southwest corner of the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street Southwest.

A handgun was found behind a trash receptacle where the officer observed Cox reach out his arm.

Surveillance footage also captured the incident and the moments leading up to it. Police said a fight broke out at a dice game between Banks and another individual. Banks and the man “began to fight, wrestle and they went to the ground,” the criminal complaint reads. During the fight, the 28-year-old man pushed Days while Days was attempting to push those involved in the fight.

“On the surveillance video, Days can be seen taking out a handgun and firing at (the 28-year-old man) from close range while both men were standing.”

Cox, who had not been in the fracas, approached the intersection and appeared to fire one or more rounds at the 28-year-old man as he was running away.

Days allegedly approached Banks while he was still fighting on the ground with the other man and fired “one or more rounds” at Banks while Banks was on the pavement. Cox is alleged to have fired at least a round at Banks after Days had already shot Banks.

Cox was arrested on scene. Days was arrested about two hours later at a southeast Rochester apartment complex. A Rochester police investigator reportedly recognized Days from a previous incident and knew he was associated with a man who lived at that complex. A review of the building's surveillance footage reportedly showed Days entering the apartment shortly after the incident.

At the time of his arrest, Days denied being in any fight or seeing a shooting and said he was at a bar and then walked to his car and left.

Days was released from prison in December 2020 after serving a federal prison sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition. He is on supervised release on that charge until December 2023. He was previously ineligible to own a firearm following a 2015 conviction out of Ramsey County for second-degree burglary.

Cox was on probation at the time of the incident following a September 2020 felony conviction in Ramsey County of being ineligible to own a firearm. He is ineligible to own a firearm or possess any ammunition as a result of 2018 convictions in Hennepin County for fourth-degree felony assault and first-degree aggravated robbery.

