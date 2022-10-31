SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

South St. Paul man sentenced to 12 years for sexual assault of juvenile in Steele County

Jerrold Frank Learn, 60, of South Saint Paul, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for sexually assaulting a juvenile female for several years. Learn was convicted in 2001 for sexually assaulting the same juvenile.

Jerrold Frank Learn
Jerrold Frank Learn.
Contributed / Steele County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 31, 2022 10:54 AM
OWATONNA — A South Saint Paul man was sentenced to 144 months in prison Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Steele County District Court for sexually assaulting a juvenile over several years in Steele County.

Jerrold Frank Learn, 60, was also required by District Judge Karen Duncan to register as a predatory offender and to be screened for civil commitment. He was credited with 134 days for time served. His anticipated release date is June 19, 2030, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Learn was convicted in June 2022 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies.

Learn was found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a female juvenile between 2004 and 2007, when she was around 10 to 12 years old. He was previously convicted of sexually assaulting the same juvenile in 2001 in Dakota County. She was 7-years-old at the time of that assault.

The juvenile told law enforcement that Learn had sexually assaulted her in 2003, when she was 9.

A 2003 Steele County case brought against Learn was dismissed, according Assistant Steel County Attorney Julia Forbes. Learn was sentenced to 120 days in jail for the 2001 sexual assault and to 365 days in jail in 2003 for a probation violation.

Learn's lawyer, Jill Brisbois, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Forbes, who prosecuted the case, declined to comment.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
