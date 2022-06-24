SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Southeast Minnesota becomes area of low COVID transmission

Latest CDC data shifts status for Olmsted and Winona counties as seven-day rates of new cases drop below 200 per 100,000 throughout the region.

062322 Covid map.JPG
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that all of Southeast Minnesota is considered to be an area of low COVID-19 transmission for the first time in months.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 24, 2022 09:48 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Southeast Minnesota has become an area of low community transmission of COVID-19.

The weekly virus transmission report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows decreasing infection rates throughout the eight-county region.

Also Read
COVID cases page.png
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
June 23, 2022 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Tampon Shelf.jpg
Local
Rochester feels effects of national tampon shortage
The tampon shortage is the latest in a number of widely-reported supply chain shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic — from toilet paper to hand sanitizer to baby formula. The limited supply of tampons has led to steep price increases and stripped consumers of choice in regards to their menstrual hygiene products.
June 23, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
061622 Covid map.JPG
Local
COVID transmission sees drop throughout Southeast Minnesota
Olmsted and Winona counties remain listed as areas with high spread of virus
June 17, 2022 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Olmsted County continues to report the highest rate, with nearly 143 new cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period, but the 39.25% drop was enough to move it from an area of high transmission to low within a week.

As the case rate dropped below 200 for the first time in recent months, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations also dropped to less than 10 per 100,000 residents.

CDC guidelines raise a county’s transmission status when the confirmed case rate is above 200 per 100,000 during a seven-day period or when hospitalization rates are above 10 for the same population and time period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County topped both levels until this week.

Statewide, no counties are currently defined as areas of high transmission under the federal guidelines, with the majority sitting in the Low category.

Only 17 Minnesota counties are considered to remain as areas of medium transmission.

In Southeast Minnesota, Winona County also dropped from an area of high transmission to low within a week. It currently has nearly 127 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents during the last week. It was a 45.3% decrease from last week.

Every other county in Southeast Minnesota reported drops in the case rate. Their recent rates and percentage of decline are:

  • Dodge County, 95.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 37.5% decrease.
  • Fillmore County, 52.21 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 66.67% decrease.
  • Goodhue County, 125.16 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 14.71% decrease.
  • Houston County, 69.89 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 51.85% decrease.
  • Mower County, 114.82 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 23.34% decrease.
  • Wabasha County, 83.23 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 40% decrease.

Related Topics: HEALTHCORONAVIRUSCENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2022 President's and Dean's lists, graduates and honor society inductee
Spring 2022 President’s list
June 24, 2022 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Scholarship recipients and Class of 2022 online graduates
Class of 2022 Graduates
June 24, 2022 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2022 Water Ski Days
Local
Lake City celebrates three anniversaries this year during its annual Water Ski Days
Starting on June 23, Lake City held it annual celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the festival, the 100th anniversary of the invention of water skiing and the 150th anniversary of Lake City's founding.
June 24, 2022 07:59 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 24, 2022 07:48 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link