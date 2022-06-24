Southeast Minnesota becomes area of low COVID transmission

ROCHESTER — Southeast Minnesota has become an area of low community transmission of COVID-19.

The weekly virus transmission report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows decreasing infection rates throughout the eight-county region.

Olmsted County continues to report the highest rate, with nearly 143 new cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period, but the 39.25% drop was enough to move it from an area of high transmission to low within a week.

As the case rate dropped below 200 for the first time in recent months, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations also dropped to less than 10 per 100,000 residents.

CDC guidelines raise a county’s transmission status when the confirmed case rate is above 200 per 100,000 during a seven-day period or when hospitalization rates are above 10 for the same population and time period.

Olmsted County topped both levels until this week.

Statewide, no counties are currently defined as areas of high transmission under the federal guidelines, with the majority sitting in the Low category.

Only 17 Minnesota counties are considered to remain as areas of medium transmission.

In Southeast Minnesota, Winona County also dropped from an area of high transmission to low within a week. It currently has nearly 127 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents during the last week. It was a 45.3% decrease from last week.

Every other county in Southeast Minnesota reported drops in the case rate. Their recent rates and percentage of decline are:

