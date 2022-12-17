Southeast Minnesota Hanukkah events light the darkness of rising antisemitism

ROCHESTER — There might not be Hanukkah songs incessantly playing over the speakers at retail stores, but observation of the Jewish Festival of Light has been becoming more mainstream.

The eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah begins sundown Sunday.

Jewish leaders say being visible is the best way to respond a rise in antisemitism .

“The message of Hanukkah works so well as a response to such rhetoric,” said Rabbi Shloime Greene of the Chabad-Lubavitch of Southern Minnesota.

Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the Jewish temple after the outmatched Maccabee Jews drove occupying Syrian Greeks from ancient Israel more than 2,000 years ago. The Jews found three days of oil to light the looted temple. However, that oil lasted for eight days — long enough for the Jews to produce more to keep the temple lit.

Public events and displaying the menorah as a symbol of light against darkness is a fitting way during the festival to respond to hateful rhetoric, Greene said.

To commemorate the reclamation of the Jewish temple and the miracle of the oil, Jews celebrate with fellowship and food — usually oil-cooked goodies such as latkes or doughnuts. Each night, another candle on a nine-candle menorah is lit. Greene said the brighter the celebration, the better.

“The response to hatred of any kind is never to cower or hide,” Greene said.

Rabbi Michelle Werner, of the B’nai Israel Synagogue, and Greene, said people from various non-Jewish businesses and organizations have reached out in recent weeks to donate money for Hanukkah decorations.

“People are beside themselves with what’s been happening and are trying to find ways to support us,” Werner said.

Greene said he has received similar support and offers. This comes after celebrities, politicians and other public figures have repeated anti-Jewish rhetoric earlier this year. Ye, a rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has repeatedly unleashed anti-Jewish rants and publicly praised Adolf Hitler. According to the Anti-Defamation League, former President Donald Trump had dinner with Ye and a known Holocaust denier internet personality.

However, dwelling on that darkness goes against the message of Hanukkah, Greene and Werner said.

Instead, the Chabad-Lubavitch of Southern Minnesota is hosting multiple public events and menorah lightings in Southeast Minnesota during Hanukkah this year. On Monday the Chabad hosts an outdoor menorah lighting at Levee Park in Winona, Minnesota, overlooking the Mississippi River at 5 p.m. Monday. Another public lighting will be held at University of Minnesota Rochester’s Galleria at University Square at 5 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Chabad and Home Depot in Rochester host a children’s menorah building workshop and another public menorah lighting will be held in Mankato.

B’nai Israel is planning its biggest in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area in 2020, Werner said.

If you go

What: Public menorah lighting.

When: 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20.

Where: Levee Park, Winona, Minnesota.

If you go

What: Public menorah lighting.

When: 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Where: Galleria at University Square, 111 S Broadway Ave.

How much: Free.

If you go

Alex Mogensen helps Avrahim Schlass, 3, assemble a wooden menorah at a pre-Hanukkah menorah-building workshop at the Rochester Home Depot in 2019. Post Bulletin file

What: Children's menorah building workshop.

When: 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Where: Home Depot, 3050 41st St. NW.

How much: Free with advanced RSVP.

