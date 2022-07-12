SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Southeast Minnesota organizations receive support from state, businesses

Think Bank is pledging to match gifts dollar-to-dollar up to $35,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank through Aug. 15, 2022, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
July 12, 2022 05:11 PM
ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Historical Society has awarded nearly $44,000 in grants to Southeast Minnesota organizations, according to a news release Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

The grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history.

Here is the list of southeast Minnesota organizations that received grants this cycle:

  • City of Winona, Winona, $4,000, to hire a qualified historian to complete the nomination to the National Register of Historic Places for the 1924 Lake Park Bandshell in Winona.
  • Giants of the Earth Heritage Center, Spring Grove, $10,000, to hire qualified professionals to edit a documentary script on the history of life on Norwegian Ridge in Houston County.
  • Olmsted County Historical Society, Rochester, $9,600, to hire a qualified and experienced HVAC engineer to evaluate how well the current system controls the museum environment.
  • Polish Cultural Institute, Winona, $9,999, to hire qualified consultants to develop and install an exhibit on Polish and Kashubian heritage in Winona County.
  • Winona County Historical Society, Winona, $9,798, to hire a qualified museum lighting professional to develop a museum lighting plan.

Another Southeast Minnesota organization is receiving a sizeable amount of support this summer with Think Bank pledging to match gifts dollar-to-dollar up to $35,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank through Aug. 15, 2022, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Matched gifts will support Channel One food programming, as well as a prepared meals initiative called Minnesota Central Kitchen: Rochester. This collaboration works with restaurants, caterers, and community partners to provide 2,000 prepared meals each week to those experiencing food insecurity and barriers to preparing their own meals.

You can donate to Channel One at helpingfeedpeople.org/donate or send a check to PO Box 5790 | Rochester, MN 55903 or to 131 35th St. SE, Rochester.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
