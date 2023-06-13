99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Southeast Minnesota under air quality alert on Wednesday

The affected area includes Rochester, the Twin Cities and the tribal nation of Prairie Island along with an air quality alert for northern Minnesota from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Hazy Sky
The view of downtown Rochester from Collegeview Road East is obscured by a haze in the air Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 5:06 PM

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for Southeast Minnesota from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, due to ozone levels.

The affected area includes Rochester, the Twin Cities and the tribal nation of Prairie Island along with an air quality alert for northern Minnesota from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will slowly move south during the day and light smoke may move into Southeast Minnesota in the evening, according to a statement from the MPCA.

Smoke will linger across much of the state throughout the day on Thursday, though concentrations should decrease by Thursday morning.

With sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity and light winds, Rochester will have elevated levels of ozone in the afternoon that will decrease in the evening. The sky may also look hazy and residents may smell smoke.

Residents in sensitive groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors due to unhealthy air quality levels, according to the MPCA. Fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and cause coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness or fatigue.

Anyone experiencing health effects related to poor air quality should contact their health care provider. Those with severe symptoms, chest pain, trouble breathing or who fear they may be experiencing a heart attack or stroke should call 911 immediately.

For more information on air quality conditions, visit the MPCA’s  Air Quality Index website.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
