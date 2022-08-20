Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
Southeast Pine Island residents advised to shelter in place

An incident Saturday that drew law enforcement to Pine Island in Goodhue County prompted the advisory.

Goodhue County Sheriff patrol car
By Staff reports
August 20, 2022 04:09 PM
PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert Saturday afternoon intended for people in and around Pine Island.

The announcement didn’t specify the threat to public safety but advised people to avoid the Southeast area of Pine Island.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s officials and Pine Island Police responded midday to a call in Pine Island near Seventh Street Southeast and Main Street.

An alert issued early Saturday afternoon advised people in Southeast Pine Island to shelter in place.

The alert was broadcast to a broader audience than Pine Island and law enforcement officials advised via Facebook people outside Pine Island to disregard the alert.

The incident in Pine Island was still ongoing as of 4 p.m., according to law enforcement officials.

