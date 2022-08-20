Southeast Pine Island residents advised to shelter in place

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert Saturday afternoon intended for people in and around Pine Island.

The announcement didn’t specify the threat to public safety but advised people to avoid the Southeast area of Pine Island.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s officials and Pine Island Police responded midday to a call in Pine Island near Seventh Street Southeast and Main Street.

An alert issued early Saturday afternoon advised people in Southeast Pine Island to shelter in place.

The alert was broadcast to a broader audience than Pine Island and law enforcement officials advised via Facebook people outside Pine Island to disregard the alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident in Pine Island was still ongoing as of 4 p.m., according to law enforcement officials.