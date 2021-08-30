Southeast Rochester residents report being robbed in their driveway Saturday night

Two Rochester residents were reportedly robbed of their belongings shortly after parking in their own driveway Saturday.

Rochester police were called about 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. A 49-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman reported that they pulled into the driveway of their home and parked when they heard pounding on the driver's door, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Two people then appeared on either side of the car. The man was told to get out of the car, hand over his wallet and give up his gold necklace. The man was struck on the side of his head and upper torso, but the injuries were not deemed serious and he was not transported to the hospital.

The woman reported that she thought she had a gun pointed at her head while a person demanded money from her. The woman gave the person the money she had, and the two suspect fled on foot.

The incident is under investigation.

