SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Southeast Rochester residents report being robbed in their driveway Saturday night

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 30, 2021 08:08 AM
Share

Two Rochester residents were reportedly robbed of their belongings shortly after parking in their own driveway Saturday.

Rochester police were called about 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of 19th Avenue Southeast. A 49-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman reported that they pulled into the driveway of their home and parked when they heard pounding on the driver's door, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Two people then appeared on either side of the car. The man was told to get out of the car, hand over his wallet and give up his gold necklace. The man was struck on the side of his head and upper torso, but the injuries were not deemed serious and he was not transported to the hospital.

The woman reported that she thought she had a gun pointed at her head while a person demanded money from her. The woman gave the person the money she had, and the two suspect fled on foot.

The incident is under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPB 5 STORIES
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link