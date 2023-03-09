Southeast Third Avenue project targets lane consistency in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Consistency is the intended destination for an Olmsted County project on Third Avenue Southeast, south of U.S. Highway 14.

The 1.3-mile stretch of street, which is also designated as County Road 146, currently contains a mix of two, three and four travel lanes, as well as occasional street parking.

“It’s kind of a mishmash throughout the whole corridor,” Olmsted County Traffic Engineer Nick Sanford said.

Assistant Olmsted County Engineer Nathan Arnold also pointed to the need for consistent turn lanes in an effort to avoid traffic delays and reduce potential hazards.

The county plans to resurface the street this year, which opens the option for restriping to create a travel lane in each direction, with a two-way left-turn lane between them. Other work will include upgrading the traffic signal at 61st Street and making modifications at corners to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The consistency between the Highway 14 intersection and the street’s connection to South Broadway Avenue is expected to help reduce crashes through the corridor that passes east of Graham Park.

“Making these lane adjustments would potentially reduce 28% of the crashes in that section,” Sanford said.

While the crash data at individual intersections don’t rise to critical levels, he said the rates seen in larger sections between Highway 14 and 16th Street and between 20th Street and Broadway do reach a critical level.

The conversion to three lanes won’t immediately start at Highway 14, which is also designated as 12th Street Southeast, since the city street headed north has four lanes.

“The recommendation is to keep it at a five-lane section there (with a center northbound, left-turn lane), since operations are better that way,” Sanford said. “If it turned to just a three-lane section right there, the operation would fail at the signal.”

He said the transition to one travel lane in each direction will occur approximately 300 feet south of the highway, putting it between Moka, 306 12th St. SE, and The Workshop Food Hall & Bar, 1232 Third St. SE.

He said the change isn’t expected to affect potential development on the county-owned former Seneca site west of Third Avenue, since traffic modeling pointed to the plan being effective even if an added 3,000 daily trips through the area were seen.

He said current estimates indicate that 10,000 daily trips are seen on Third Avenue, just south of Highway 14.

Since work won’t change the current curbs, Arnold said there are restrictions on what can be done beyond the two travel lanes and single turn lane, so bike lanes will not be added and the existing on-street parking will be eliminated.

Sanford said businesses along the street have parking lots and homes have long driveways with garages, so the removal of parking isn’t anticipated to be a problem.

He said adding parking or a bike lane to the plan would only work for about a block and would cause traffic to shift to the east or west, so it will be safer to limit the design to two travel lanes and a center turn lane throughout the corridor.

Olmsted County Public Works is planning a March 29 open house to present plans for the project and discuss them with nearby property owners.

The resurfacing work is expected to start this summer, with striping changes in place this year.