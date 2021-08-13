Southeastern Minnesota has grown more diverse, U.S. Census data shows

Southeastern Minnesota is becoming more diverse, spurred largely by a growing Hispanic/Latino population, according to recently released data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

While Black or African American residents make up the second-largest racial or ethnic group statewide, in five counties of Southeastern Minnesota, that distinction goes to Hispanic or Latino residents, which mirrors the national trend.

Minnesota's Hispanic or Latino population grew from 250,258 in 2010 to 345,640 in 2020 -- making up 4.7% and 6.1% of the state's population in its respective year. Nationwide, the Hispanic or Latino population grew from 50,477,594 to 62,080,044.

In Mower County, the Hispanic or Latino population grew from 4,138 people (or 10.6%) in 2010 to 5,081 people (or 12.7%) in 2020. The number of Asian residents in the county more than double and those individuals now count for 5.1% of Mower County's population compared to just 1.6% in 2010.

Mower County is ranked eighth for diversity in the state, taking Olmsted County's place from 2010. The state's diversity index is a measure of whether two people chosen at random would be from different racial or ethnic groups.

While Olmsted County's diversity index grew -- from 29.7% in 2010 to 40% in 2020 -- the growth wasn't enough to keep it in the top 10 and the county was knocked from its eighth place position in 2010 to 11th place in 2020.

The county added fewer than 20,000 people in the last decade -- growing from 144,248 in 2010 to 162,847 in 2020. Most of the county's growth in diversity was as a result of the increase of Black or African American residents which made up 4.7% of the population in 2010 (6,751 people) and now make up 6.7% of the population (10,959 people.)

In Goodhue County, the population grew a little more than 1,000 people -- from 46,183 to 47,582. The change in population included a decline in the county's number of white residents by about 500 people. That also mirrors the state trend as the number of white residents went from 4,405,142 in 2010 to 4,353,880 in 2020. Goodhue was the only county in Southeaster Minneosta which saw an increase in its American Indian or Alaskan Native population, although the increase was slight -- just 0.1%.

Dodge County's diversity index grew from 12.4% to 18.4% with the Hispanic or Latino population increasing by more than 100 people and those who are two or more races, not Hispanic or Latino, grew by more than 400 people.

Winona and Wabasha counties were two out of 36 counties in the state that lost residents -- a trend that is reflected nationwide with smaller rural counties losing residents and urban or suburban areas gaining them. In 2010, 51,461 people called Winona County home compared to 49,671 people in 2020. Wabasha County's population decline was smaller than that of Winona County, losing only 289 people in the last decade (21,676 in 2010 compared with 21,387 in 2020.)

Southeast Minnesota also is home to two of the least racially diverse counties in the state. Houston County is ranked 84th on the state's diversity index at 10.3%, and Fillmore County is ranked 85th at 9.6%. Minnesota has 87 counties.

This article contains reporting from The St. Paul Pioneer Press.