Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation awards $194,255 in education grants

OWATONNA, Minn. — The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation recently awarded $194,255 in Early Care and Education grants.

The grants will help organizations cover social, emotional and physical health needs, training to address the needs of young children, and activities prioritizing the needs of underserved groups. The program focuses on services for children from birth to 5 years old.

Among the grants across the 20-county SMIF region, the $100,255 in grants to organizations in Southeast Minnesota include:

