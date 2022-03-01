SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation awards $220,818 in grants

Funds will support 3,562 young children in school and early childhood care.

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation web art
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 01, 2022 09:07 AM
OWATONNA, Minn. — Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) , in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education , recently approved 17 grants, worth $220,818, to fund early care and education wrap around services for children birth to age eight.

The grants will impact 3,562 young children from underserved and diverse populations.

SMIF received funding from the Department of Education on behalf of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for this program. The GEER Fund provides emergency assistance for education agencies and services that have been impacted by the pandemic.

As a leader for more than three decades in the early childhood field, SMIF was awarded this funding in order to disperse grants to organizations in SMIF's region. Since 2021, SMIF has awarded 45 organizations a total of $590,818 through this program.

Local 2022 Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grant award recipients are:

  • $4,405 to Austin Public Schools – Kids Korner to provide supports and services for children’s social, emotional and physical health.
  • $19,963 to Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center (Lanesboro) to expand their training and development to effectively operate and address the needs of preschoolers.
  • $20,000 to Jeremiah Program (Rochester) to increase access to high-quality early childhood education for children of low-income single mothers and underserved populations.
  • $17,000 to Kasson-Mantorville Schools to effectively reach the growing need for additional mental health support for children and their families.
  • $7,450 to Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools Community Education for wrap around programming to accommodate 3-year-olds with a focus on social emotional skills.
  • $10,000 to Listos Preschool and Childcare (Rochester) to connect social-emotional curriculum and support in English and Spanish to homes through family education.
  • $4,000 to Little Blue Jays Daycare (Caledonia) for wrap-around services for preschool children.
  • $10,000 to Red Cottage Montessori School (Red Wing) to train and develop self-regulation, social skills and pre-academic skills for all children.
  • $10,000 to Spring Grove Public School to align and create partnerships between early childhood entities to create smoother transitions and support all children and families in early learning and development.
  • $10,000 to St. Charles Public Schools to train and develop a literacy program for students, teachers and families.

“These organizations are providing critical services to the young children in southern Minnesota,” said Rae Jean Hansen, vice president of early childhood at SMIF. “We are honored to once again partner with MDE and the GEER Fund to support the children and families who rely on these organizations for their overall well-being.”
In addition to the grants, hundreds of early learning books were distributed to many of these organizations, thanks to a partnership with ABDO Publishing .

