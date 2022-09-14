SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Southwest Rochester hotel fire caused by cooktop burner

The fire at the Days Inn Hotel was extinguished by sprinklers Wednesday morning.

days inn fire
Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the Days Inn hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 14, 2022 09:09 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A cooktop fire in a hotel room Wednesday morning caused fire and water damage from the sprinkler system.

At 6:48 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the Days Inn Hotel at 3595 Commercial Drive Southwest. Firefighters on scene found smoke coming from a third story window in the back of the building.

Also Read
030921.N.RPB.catalytic-2449.jpg
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office receives new kits for catalytic converter theft prevention program
People can request a free kit to be installed by going to the Olmsted County Government Center at 101 Fourth St. SE in Rochester during business hours. Kits can be picked up at the second floor of the sheriff's office civil warrants window.
September 14, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - THEFT.png
Local
$6k worth of steel pipes stolen from construction site over the weekend in Rochester
The theft happened between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12.
September 14, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The hotel has an automatic fire sprinkler system, which extinguished the fire in the third floor hotel room by the time firefighters arrived, according to the fire department’s press release. No occupants were found in the room or adjacent rooms.

The sprinkler system limited the fire damage to only the room of origin. An investigation determined that the fire started on a cooktop range. The department said the occupant of the room left the hotel and possibly left a burner on the stove.

Guests were evacuated from the hotel when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Rochester Police Department also responded to the fire.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER FIRE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYFIRES
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 14, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Iowa man suffers head injury after falling 40 feet from a quarry wall Tuesday near Rochester
A 28-year-old Iowa man fell 40 feet while operating a drill at a Salem Township quarry. The man was undergoing surgery for multiple injuries, including a likely head injury.
September 14, 2022 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Proposal seeks to set minimum size for Rochester police force
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 14, 2022 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Epilepsy Awareness
Local
Rochester parent speaks about the benefit of Seizure Smart Schools legislation
In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation. It went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
September 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer