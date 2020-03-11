Rochester’s Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending denial of a request to annex land for a new middle school.
In a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the commission suggested Rochester Public Schools’ request be denied when it’s taken to the Rochester City Council next month.
“At this point, there’s other proposed areas were the cost is less,” commission member Krystal Gillespie said.
The school district is requesting 80 acres be added to southwest Rochester to make way for a new middle school, which is proposed as part of the construction funded by the recent voter-approved $180.9 million referendum.
The school district has a $2.9 million purchase agreement for 150 acres of land on property commonly known as Hart Farms, which is along 40th Street Southwest, west of 18th Avenue.
It is seeking to annex a portion of the property identified for potential development in the next 20 years, but the city considers the remaining land outside the reach of potential development until at least 2050.
While the requested annexation sits within established guidelines for development by 2040, Rochester Community Development Director CIndy Steinhauser said it’s outside established sewer service.
“It would take it out of sequence of other investment the city has made in areas intended to be developed sooner,” she said of the cost to extend the sewer utilities to the property.
The area also sits on a location cited in the recently adopted Sanitary Sewer Master Plan as the most expensive for expansion.
Matt Crawford, the city’s Public Works project development manager, said serving the proposed school site would cost approximately $3 million, but another $30 million in work could be required to ensure the system addition doesn’t cause problems for neighbors.
To pay for the added sewer infrastructure, the city would likely seek to open other land in the area for development.
“The school district would force our hand,” he said.
Steinhauser said the city has worked with the school district to consider options with lower costs for connection to city sewer services. She said the alternate properties carried competitive prices, along with potential sites that could be donated to the district.
District officials have acknowledged they are looking at a potential donation in Northwest Rochester, but they also noted the southwest location is preferred for meeting district needs, which include transporting students.
They also have repeatedly stated the city has the option to refuse future development around the school site, since any additional land would also need to be annexed into the city.
While the majority of the Planning and Zoning Commission agreed with city staff in recommending denial of annexation, several members said they would have preferred to hear directly from school officials.
“I honestly can’t make an informed decision without hearing from the school,” commission member Ian Lochridge said, opting to abstain from the vote. “I just feel I’m not getting a complete story.”
Since no public hearing was held Wednesday, district officials were not allowed to be part of the discussion. They will have a chance to state their case for annexation when the Rochester City Council holds a public hearing on April 6.
In other action, the commission unanimously recommended approval of proposed changes to the Chateau Circle Special District along 55th Street Northwest, north of WalMart. The proposed change would make way for a planned auto maintenance service business.