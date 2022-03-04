Special election to fill out Hagedorn's term has its first GOP candidates

More names have been added to the list of candidates running in the 1st Congressional District special election. They are the race’s first GOP candidates, Ken Navitsky and Bob “Again” Carney Jr., according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

A special election is being held to serve out the remainder of the term of Jim Hagedorn, a GOP representative who died last month of kidney cancer.

Navitsky is a former Minnesota State University placekicker and emcee at monster truck shows, according to the Mankato Free Press. Navitsky played on scholarship for the Mavericks and was a record-setting placekicker.

Navistsky ran for Rochester City Council in 2006, taking third in a four-candidate primary election.

Navitsky is a sales executive for a Rochester basement waterproofing and radon business. He and his wife, Kelly Kusske, live in Rochester with their two children.

As his tongue-in-cheek name suggests, Carney has been a perennial fringe candidate for political office over the last decade. According to Ballotpedia, he ran for the state Senate twice and governor once, all with the same result: He lost. He ran for mayor of Minneapolis in 2021, again with the same result.

The special election on Aug. 9 will run on the same day as the primary election to decide the major party nominees for the general election. The winner of that race will serve a regular two-year term starting in January.

The other candidates to file so far for the special election are Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor, and Richard DeVoe, a Red Wing bookseller. Both are Democrats. The number of candidates could swell in the coming days after Hagedorn’s funeral is held on Saturday.