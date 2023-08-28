Special elections set to bolster Olmsted County elections staff early

ROCHESTER — A trio of ballot questions is giving Olmsted County an early jump on staffing for the 2024 presidential election.

The county is currently seeking six provisional full-time election staffers to help run the Nov. 7 elections for Rochester and Stewartville school referendums and the proposed extension of Rochester’s half-cent sales tax.

To prevent the need to turn around and hire new staff at the beginning of 2024 to set up for the presidential primary in March, Mary Blair-Hoeft, the county’s director of property records & licensing, said the new employees will be hired to work through the next election.

“Our 2023 budget has enough funds remaining to carry over those individuals,” she said, pointing to savings from not filling a staff position for a portion of this year.

Spending the funds this year is expected to save the county costs related to hiring and training new election workers two months after the November election.

The initial costs related to the election workers will be covered by the two school districts and city of Rochester, since they are spurring the need for added county staff this year.

“The supplemental staff being hired to run the special election that will occur on Nov. 7 will be paid for by those entities,” Blair-Hoeft said, estimating the combined cost at $166,000, based on hourly pay ranging from $20 to $26, as well as benefits and expenses.

How much will be paid by each entity has yet to be determined, but Stewartville Superintendent Belinda Selfors said the district has been told its payment will fit within an anticipated $15,000 election budget for its $60 million referendum.

Blair-Hoeft said the county typically doesn't charge cities and school districts for elections that could be completed without added staff. She said existing county staff can prepare machines and process the results within a 40-hour week when the election involves a single precinct, which is the case in Stewartville.

In addition to covering county costs, the school districts and the city must pay for poll workers and fund any expenses related to operating polling places.

The Rochester City Council has already committed up to $221,100 for its expenses, and City Clerk Kelly Geistler said the largest expense is hiring election judges for Nov. 7.

The established contribution from the council’s contingency fund was set before the Rochester School Board confirmed its plans to hold a vote on a proposed $10.15 million annual tax levy.

Geistler and RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said the city and school district expect to cover costs within the city evenly

The school district will also need to hire its own election judges for a handful of polling places in the school district that sit outside city boundaries, which Carlson estimated will cost approximately $6,000 to staff with election judges.

Once the Nov. 7 election results are in and official, Blair-Hoeft said county elections staff will have enough work to keep the new full-time employees busy, and work will continue to ramp up in 2024, with plans to hire additional temporary staff as needed.

“They come in stages, and a lot will depend on the type of candidates we get,” she said, pointing to planned national, state and local elections set for next year.