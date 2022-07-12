Specific hotel pressure could tweak TIF policy

ROCHESTER — The conversion of a downtown hotel into student housing has heightened concerns about future convention business.

With the University of Minnesota planning to lease nine floors of DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton at 150 S. Broadway Ave. to house University Minnesota Rochester students, blocks of hotel rooms once dedicated to convention-goers are expected to disappear.

“The Doubletree changing is pressure, but it’s not new pressure on being able to book and sell conventions in our downtown,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms told the Rochester City Council on Monday.

She said Rochester’s unique hotel market, with many downtown hotel rooms occupied by Mayo Clinic patients, has long created stress for convention planners, who also need to secure blocks of midweek rooms.

She said the city has seen convention business more than double in recent years, but rooms need to be secured years in advance to keep the momentum going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zelms said a recent report indicates local hotels are seeing business return to within 95% of pre-pandemic levels, which is a good sign but also adds to future pressure.

In an effort to address the increased need for hotel rooms near the Mayo Civic Center, city staff asked Rochester City Council members if they’d be willing to reverse a 2019 order that reduced the use of tax-increment financing for hotel construction.

The decision came as a market analysis stated Rochester had enough downtown hotels in the pipeline to meet Destination Medical Center needs through 2024.

Rochester City Council member Nick Campion said he’d be cautious about reversing course after the city offered assistance to a variety of downtown hotels.

“What we saw when we were incentivizing hotels was a run up of the cost of land acquisition,” he said, adding that increased property values added pressure for nearby property owners, who saw their tax bills increase.

“We want to be very careful in opening up the tap downtown,” he said.

The city currently captures $7.1 million in increased property taxes from developments to help bridge financial gaps in the private projects, but senior administrative analyst Brent Svenby said several large projects are expected to close within a couple years.

Tax-increment financing captures tax revenue that would not exist without the associated development. A portion of the funds are returned to the developer to cover a gap in financing, as long as the project is seen to have a public benefit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Johnsen, Rochester Community Development interim director, said any change to the city’s current TIF policy would focused on the specific need for hotel rooms that can cater to the Mayo Civic Center.

“We’d still want some guide rails,” he told the council.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said potential changes would help leverage the city’s investment in the $80 million Mayo Civic Center renovation project completed in 2017 into new business for hotels and portions of the hospitality industry.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton raised concerns about incentivizing more hotel construction as a hotel popular with convention-goers was planning to shift its business model.

“I just feel like there’s a disconnect,” she said.

Johnsen said the transition fills the need for student housing, which likely benefits the owner and university, but it leaves the existing need,

He said the request for added flexibility for supporting a potential hotel project isn’t an effort to foreshadow anything already in the works, but he did note a potential hotel space on the former Post Bulletin lot near the Civic Center has been discussed.

He said any development on the site on the southwest corner of Civic Center Drive and East Center Street would likely include other projects, such as housing, which could also lead to a potential TIF request.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing has progressed that far,” he told the council.

Council member Shaun Palmer also pointed out that the city owns developable land north and south of the Mayo Civic Center, which has been considered as a way to attract private development.

He said he’d support an effort to find a way to encourage hotel development amid a market that has high room rates and low availability for many visitors.

“I don’t think having more rooms available is a bad thing for us,” he said.

Johnson said no specific recommendations are prepared, but Community Development staff wanted to gauge council interest.

Possible changes to TIF policy, which could also include incentives for historic preservation and infill development, could be made before the end of the year, according to Svenby.