Spend your Sunday dinner at Four Sisters Farm
Dinner on the Farm is hosting a dinner in partnership with Four Sisters Farm and Forager Restaurant and Brewery on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
ROCHESTER — Adventurous eaters will have the chance to experience a dinner on the farm later this month.
On Sunday, July 17, 2022, Dinner on the Farm, an organization founded by Monica Walch, will host a farm dinner at Four Sisters Farm in Rochester. It’s a full circle moment for Walch, given her parents own the farm.
The farm and Forager Restaurant and Brewery are partnering to celebrate summer in Minnesota. The event begins at 4 p.m., when visitors receive a tour of the farm and introduction to Jerome and Julie Walch, the owners, and their philosophy on caring for the land, plants and animals.
Forager Restaurant will prepare a dinner with ingredients from Four Sisters and other local farms. The dinner is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.
Tickets for adults over 21 are $75. Children ages 6-20 are $25 each. Kids under five are free. Purchase tickets at www.dinneronthefarm.com/events .
When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022
Where: Four Sisters Farm
2447 105th St NE, Rochester, MN 55906