Spend your Sunday dinner at Four Sisters Farm

Dinner on the Farm is hosting a dinner in partnership with Four Sisters Farm and Forager Restaurant and Brewery on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

four sisters farm
Four Sisters Farm, shown in this contributed photo, will host dinner on the farm with Forager Restaurant and Brewery.
Contributed / Dinner on the Farm
By Staff reports
July 01, 2022 09:36 AM
ROCHESTER — Adventurous eaters will have the chance to experience a dinner on the farm later this month.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, Dinner on the Farm, an organization founded by Monica Walch, will host a farm dinner at Four Sisters Farm in Rochester. It’s a full circle moment for Walch, given her parents own the farm.

The farm and Forager Restaurant and Brewery are partnering to celebrate summer in Minnesota. The event begins at 4 p.m., when visitors receive a tour of the farm and introduction to Jerome and Julie Walch, the owners, and their philosophy on caring for the land, plants and animals.

Forager Restaurant will prepare a dinner with ingredients from Four Sisters and other local farms. The dinner is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

Tickets for adults over 21 are $75. Children ages 6-20 are $25 each. Kids under five are free. Purchase tickets at www.dinneronthefarm.com/events .

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022

Where: Four Sisters Farm

2447 105th St NE, Rochester, MN 55906

