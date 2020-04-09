Plans to add a splash pad to a northwest Rochester park this summer appear to have washed out.
“We were going to be required to do restrooms, and we just don’t have that in our budget right now,” Rochester park planner Jeff Feece told the city’s Park Board this week.
The board was slated to approve a $72,000 contract for water and sewer infrastructure work related to a $299,000 splash pad project at Lincolnshire Park, but Feese said the state’s Department of Health would require restroom facilities, based on how the splash pad would be catagorized.
“This would be considered a swimming facility, even though it’s different,” Feece said. “Actually, the state code doesn’t specifically address splash pads. Because of that, it’s still falling under the swimming pool ordinance.”
Plans had called for moving ahead with splash pad design for the park located on Members Parkway, near West Circle Drive. So far, the Park Board has committed $25,000 for engineering and preliminary design on the project.
Splash pads are typically outdoor play areas with sprinklers, fountains, nozzles and other devices or structures that spray water.
Once the infrastructure was in place, park staff planned to start community engagement efforts for input on the design.
Mike Nigbur, Rochester’s park and forestry division head, said the initial goal was to have the work done to open the facility in late summer as a test run for the community.
Feece said the design was expected to include the ability to add restroom facilities in the future, but doing so with initial construction would likely add at least $100,000 to the project.
“It’s unclear when we will be able to move forward with that,” he said.
The Park Board unanimously agreed to reject the contract for the project, with the expectation that the issue could return when the project can meet state standards.
“We’re going to regroup at some point in the future,” Feece added.