Split council ends Legends lease; demolition expected

A split Rochester City Council gave the green light Wednesday to end the city’s lease with Legends Bar and Grill and move forward with potential demolition efforts.

“This building has been slated for demolition since I joined the council,” said council member Nick Campion, who’s starting his seventh year on the council.

He added that the goal is to move toward the eventual redevelopment of the city-owned property that runs along the west side of the Zumbro River between Second Street Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast.

“This is not going to get any easier as we get down the road,” he said of the decision to end the lease with Legends owner Jeff Fieseler.

The council's 4-3 decision allows the city to give 90-day notice to end the lease, but Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth has said a March termination could be negotiated.

Three of the seven council members — Shaun Palmer, Mark Bransford and Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick — voiced support for delaying the decision to gather added information, which could include potential use of space in the building not used by Legends, as well as remodeling or selling the building.

Palmer, a retired city building inspector, said he toured the building and believes the upper floors could be rented out as office space.

“I think we need to take a step back and see the actual facts of where we are with this building and what can be done,” he said.

Spaeth said potential costs are uncertain, but he added that elevator repairs required to meet state code were given a one-year extension in 2019 due to plans to demolish the building at that time. He’s also cited ongoing costs related to the roof and the heating and air-conditioning system.

“It’s been a slow bleed, so to speak, over the years since we’ve owned it,” he said of building-related costs.

The city purchased the building at 11 Fourth St. SE in 2013, with the expectation the site would be desirable for potential future riverfront redevelopment. A plan emerged two years later but eventually failed.

Bransford said redevelopment doesn’t mean the city must demolish the building. He said efforts could be made to refurbish the former AFL Labor Temple on the site that also housed a movie theater and grocery store in the past.

“We don’t have to wipe the slate clean,” he said.

Kirkpatrick, who represents the ward that includes the building, agreed, suggesting the building still has potential uses that would be lost if it’s demolished.

“I think it’s a pretty good building still,” she said.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said delaying the effort to seek bids for potential demolition would either add city costs or delay the project by another year.

“Your best demolition pricing is in the winter months,” he said, adding that contractors are in higher demand during warmer weather.

Mayor Kim Norton urged the council to move forward with the plan that would convert the area to green space while the city seeks proposals for development along the riverfront west of the city-county Government Center.

“It’s not a surprise,” she said of the proposal. “It’s not new. We’ve just drug it along longer than it needed to be.”

