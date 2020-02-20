The first phase of a parking plan for the former Kmart site received narrow approval Wednesday from a split Rochester City Council.
“I think phase 1 gives us the ability to step into it before going to phase 2,” said Council Member Micahel Wojcik, who joined Council President Randy Staver and council members Patrick Keane and Shaun Palmer in a 4-3 vote to support the plan.
Approving a permit for the site, along with a lease between the city, property owner Camegaran LLC and Mayo Clinic, paves the way for an expected 729 parking spaces at the former retail site.
A second phase will require added council review, but the lease agreement sets a 2022 deadline for demolition of the Kmart building, which will be needed for the plan to add spaces for another 654 cars on the northeast corner of Third Avenue Southeast and Ninth Street.
The council decision followed public comments on both sides of the issue.
Slatterly Park Neighborhood resident Doris Admundson said the process has appeared to lack transparency, starting with paving of the lot before the permit was sought.
“A vote for this lease is an obvious disregard for this neighborhood,” she said.
At the same time, Bob Bremer, owner of the nearby Snappy Stop, said his business opened in 1985 when the Kmart lot was typically full of cars.
“In order for us to be successful, we need the traffic,” he said, voicing support for the parking plan.
Council Member Mark Bilderback said he’s seen the disagreement in his ward. While opting to vote against the plan, he said movement toward some agreement has occurred, even as more work is needed to build trust.
One point of agreement is the potential to cut the planned 10-year lease short.
With the expectation to develop a small-area plan for the Kmart site and nearby properties, Bilderback said Camegaran could consider new development at the five-year point.
“If they have development opportunities, they are going to use that,” he said, noting the developer has indicated it doesn’t necessarily want to use the site for parking for the entire 10 years.
Wojcik said cutting the lease short will likely make financial sense.
“Parking will never pay as much as further development will,” he said.
Mayor Kim Norton, however, said she would have prefered to see a five-year lease put in place from the start.
“We talked short-term, we talked five years and that’s not what’s here,” she said, shortly after citing her ability to veto the council’s approval.
Asked about veto potential after the meeting, Norton said she wasn’t ready to discuss it.
SCOOTER PROTECTION
The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to adopt an ordinance to limit the ability for scooter-rental companies to operate in the city.
The ordinance would require businesses offering devices like the Lime scooters that were rented around the city last summer to obtain a contract or license from the city. Current regulations allow companies to set up operations without seeking permission.
The ordinance didn’t go far enough for residents who spoke during a public hearing on the issue.
Downtown resident Barry Skolnick said he’d like to see scooters face greater restrictions if they are going to be allowed in the city.
“Please do something so they just don’t ride all over and terrorize people,” he said.
The only opposing vote was from Council Member Shaun Palmer, who did not comment during the discussion of the ordinance.
ROUNDABOUT READY
Engineering for a proposed miniature roundabout at the intersection of East Center Street and 11th Avenue received a green light Wednesday.
The Rochester City Council approved $28,000 in engineering services to design a plan for an alternative to the aging streetlights at the intersection.
Council President Randy Staver raised questions about the potential for crossings at the site near The Place, which houses the Boys and Girls Club.
“It would work pretty much like an all-way stop,” said Sam Budzyna, Rochester’s traffic and parking manager. “There will be crosswalks.”
He added that the contract allows for the opportunity to look into ways of warning drivers when pedestrians are going to cross the street.
The council will review the final design before it is implemented.