Spring construction season starting for Rochester Public Works

ROCHESTER — Spring street construction season is starting, and Rochester Public Works Department has several projects slated for 2023 .

The work includes efforts to keep the city’s existing infrastructure in good working condition, replacement of infrastructure that has reached the end of its lifespan and safety improvements for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

Large-scale projects planned for the upcoming months include:



65th Street Northwest reconstruction: Work to reconstruct 65th Street Northwest between 37th and 50th avenues is starting this month and will continue through November. Improvements include changing 65th Street Northwest from a rural road to a city street with a 30 mph speed limit, increased safety and traffic flow for roadway users, and new pedestrian/bicycle paths that connect to existing trails and Dakota Middle School.

In addition to the large-scale projects, Rochester Public Works’ infrastructure maintenance team has pavement improvement projects planned for an estimated 14 miles of repaving and 22 miles of sealing in neighborhoods throughout the city. Work will be done throughout the spring and summer.

Sidewalk repairs will also be seen in a portion of southeast Rochester through the spring and summer, with contractors addressing deficiencies under the city’s new sidewalk improvement district program.

Other planned projects include efforts to stabilize approximately 1,100 feet of eroded drainage way that is tributary to Cascade Creek located immediately adjacent to Douglas Trail, construction of a 10-foot-wide bituminous multi-use path abutting the Crossroads Shopping Center and a sanitary sewer will be extended from approximately 19th Street Northwest to Valleyhigh Road.