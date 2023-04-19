99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, April 19

Spring construction season starting for Rochester Public Works

A variety of street and other infrastructure projects are planned throughout the city.

Road Closed Sign and Tractor - Road Construction
Rochester Public Works has a variety of street projects planned during the spring and summer.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 2:06 PM

ROCHESTER — Spring street construction season is starting, and Rochester Public Works Department has several projects slated for 2023 .

The work includes efforts to keep the city’s existing infrastructure in good working condition, replacement of infrastructure that has reached the end of its lifespan and safety improvements for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

Large-scale projects planned for the upcoming months include:

  • 65th Street Northwest reconstruction: Work to reconstruct 65th Street Northwest between 37th and 50th avenues is starting this month and will continue through November. Improvements include changing 65th Street Northwest from a rural road to a city street with a 30 mph speed limit, increased safety and traffic flow for roadway users, and new pedestrian/bicycle paths that connect to existing trails and Dakota Middle School.
  • Ninth Street Southeast Reconstruction: (April to November 2023.) Rochester Public Utilities is constructing a relatively large electrical duct bank from their new Marion Road substation to downtown Rochester. The Ninth Street segment of the project is from Broadway Avenue to Slatterly Park. With work being done between April and November, Public Works plans to use the disruption to upgrade aging street infrastructure between Fouth Abenue Southeast and Slatterly Park.
  • Water Main Reconstruction: 11th Avenue Northeast to Sierra Lane Northeast: Rochester Public Utilities will replace an old water main, which has had 18 breaks in recent years. This project, which is expected to into continue through July, will also include complete bituminous restoration, some new curb and gutter, and some storm/sanitary sewer reconstruction conducted by Public Works.
  • Viola Road Northeast and Cassidy Drive Northeast intersection improvements: A roundabout is being installed at this intersection in order to improve traffic operations and safety around Century High School. This project, scheduled for construction between June and October, is a joint effort between the city of Rochester and Olmsted County.
  • Discovery Walk: The Destination Medical Center project is recreating a portion of Second Street Southwest as a green parkway serving motor vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. Work is expected to be completed in the fall. 
  •  48th Street Southwest and Commercial Drive intersection improvements: Construction of a single-lane roundabout is planned at the intersection, with work slated to occur from July to October.  

In addition to the large-scale projects, Rochester Public Works’ infrastructure maintenance team has pavement improvement projects planned for an estimated 14 miles of repaving and 22 miles of sealing in neighborhoods throughout the city. Work will be done throughout the spring and summer.
Sidewalk repairs will also be seen in a portion of southeast Rochester through the spring and summer, with contractors addressing deficiencies under the city’s new sidewalk improvement district program.

Other planned projects include efforts to stabilize approximately 1,100 feet of eroded drainage way that is tributary to Cascade Creek located immediately adjacent to Douglas Trail, construction of a 10-foot-wide bituminous multi-use path abutting the Crossroads Shopping Center and a sanitary sewer will be extended from approximately 19th Street Northwest to Valleyhigh Road.




