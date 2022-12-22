Spring Grove apartment fire closes Highway 44 for Thursday night

SPRING GROVE — A downtown Spring Grove apartment fire has closed Minnesota Highway 44 on Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022.

The apartment fire on Main Street is also leading to power outages, according to the city's Facebook page. The city recommends that residents turn on their faucets to a drip. A warming station, water and restrooms are available at the Spring Grove Fest Building, 110 N Division Ave.

It is unknown how many residents have been displaced due to the fire.

The highway closure is expected to last all night with a detour, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The road is closed for safety and allowing firefighters space to work as Highway 44 runs through downtown. The city also asks residents to limit their water usage due to the amount of water being pumped to fight the fire.

According to MnDOT, the detour for eastbound Highway 44 travels north on Second Avenue Northwest to east First Street Northwest to south on South Division Avenue and then returns to the highway. The detour is reversed for westbound Highway 44 traffic. The detour will be signed.

MnDOT asks that motorists slow down and follow directions from first responders on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.