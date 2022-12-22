SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Spring Grove apartment fire closes Highway 44 for Thursday night

The road is closed for safety and allowing firefighters space to work as Highway 44 runs through downtown.

Structure fire graphic logo
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 05:04 PM
SPRING GROVE — A downtown Spring Grove apartment fire has closed Minnesota Highway 44 on Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022.

The apartment fire on Main Street is also leading to power outages, according to the city's Facebook page. The city recommends that residents turn on their faucets to a drip. A warming station, water and restrooms are available at the Spring Grove Fest Building, 110 N Division Ave.

It is unknown how many residents have been displaced due to the fire.

The highway closure is expected to last all night with a detour, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The road is closed for safety and allowing firefighters space to work as Highway 44 runs through downtown. The city also asks residents to limit their water usage due to the amount of water being pumped to fight the fire.

According to MnDOT, the detour for eastbound Highway 44 travels north on Second Avenue Northwest to east First Street Northwest to south on South Division Avenue and then returns to the highway. The detour is reversed for westbound Highway 44 traffic. The detour will be signed.

MnDOT asks that motorists slow down and follow directions from first responders on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Spring Grove map.png
Created with Datawrapper

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
