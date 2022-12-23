Spring Grove apartment fire displaces 10, turns hardware store to 'rubble'

SPRING GROVE — A community has banded together to help Spring Grove residents displaced by a fire Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022.

The apartment fire on Main Street led to power outages, though power has been restored, according to City Administrator Jana Elton.

The fire destroyed two buildings. MulQueen's True Value hardware occupied the main floor of both buildings with a doorway connecting them, and there were apartments located above one side of the store. Both buildings were reduced to rubble, according to Elton. The building, which were built in 1926 and 1927, had been a hardware store for four years. Previously, the building was home to the city's movie theater and other uses.

"It's a complete loss," she said. "It's not even there anymore."

What happens next, she said, is anyone's guess, though Elton said the city has been working to open its new chamber of commerce, and she expects residents to rally. Still the loss of the hardware store is hard.

"It's our main business on Main Street downtown," Elton said.

Thursday night, the city opened up a warming station at the Spring Grove Public Schools and all 10 who lost their homes have found temporary housing.

"People in our community have taken them in until we can find them a better place to go," Elton said. "They all have housing with friends or family."

Fire engines from seven different departments responded to the fire and ambulances were put on standby.

Businesses around the fire area also opened up so first responders could have a place to warm up or grab a bite to eat.

"Kwik Trip right across the street was making food and running it over to these guys all night long," Elton said.

Firefighters battle a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. The fire, which started Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022, caused the closure of Minnesota Highway 44. Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

The fire also caused Highway 44, which runs through downtown, to be closed so fire fighters could battle the blaze. That roadway was back open by 3 a.m.

Money and gift card donations are being accepted at the Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce and Merchant's Bank at 126 Main St. West. The Spring Grove Community Center is accepting furniture donations.

"The effort is the most overwhelming part of all of it," Elton said, citing the multiple moving parts that have been set into motion. "Pretty much anybody that was in the area that could be open was to help these people out."

