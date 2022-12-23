Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Spring Grove apartment fire displaces 10, turns hardware store to 'rubble'

An apartment fire Thursday evening in Spring Grove has turned the building to rubble, displacing 10 people and destroying a local hardware store.

Spring Grove Fire
Firefighters battle a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. The fire, which started Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022, caused the closure of Minnesota Highway 44.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 23, 2022 10:39 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SPRING GROVE — A community has banded together to help Spring Grove residents displaced by a fire Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022.

The apartment fire on Main Street led to power outages, though power has been restored, according to City Administrator Jana Elton.

The fire destroyed two buildings. MulQueen's True Value hardware occupied the main floor of both buildings with a doorway connecting them, and there were apartments located above one side of the store. Both buildings were reduced to rubble, according to Elton. The building, which were built in 1926 and 1927, had been a hardware store for four years. Previously, the building was home to the city's movie theater and other uses.

"It's a complete loss," she said. "It's not even there anymore."

What happens next, she said, is anyone's guess, though Elton said the city has been working to open its new chamber of commerce, and she expects residents to rally. Still the loss of the hardware store is hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's our main business on Main Street downtown," Elton said.

Thursday night, the city opened up a warming station at the Spring Grove Public Schools and all 10 who lost their homes have found temporary housing.

"People in our community have taken them in until we can find them a better place to go," Elton said. "They all have housing with friends or family."

Fire engines from seven different departments responded to the fire and ambulances were put on standby.

Businesses around the fire area also opened up so first responders could have a place to warm up or grab a bite to eat.

"Kwik Trip right across the street was making food and running it over to these guys all night long," Elton said.

Spring Grove Fire
Firefighters battle a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. The fire, which started Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022, caused the closure of Minnesota Highway 44.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation

The fire also caused Highway 44, which runs through downtown, to be closed so fire fighters could battle the blaze. That roadway was back open by 3 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Money and gift card donations are being accepted at the Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce and Merchant's Bank at 126 Main St. West. The Spring Grove Community Center is accepting furniture donations.

"The effort is the most overwhelming part of all of it," Elton said, citing the multiple moving parts that have been set into motion. "Pretty much anybody that was in the area that could be open was to help these people out."

Related Topics: FIRESPUBLIC SAFETYSPRING GROVE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Structure Fire in Northwest Rochester
Local
2 structure fires burned in north Rochester Friday afternoon
Both fires occurred around 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, with firefighters dealing with frigid temperatures and high winds.
December 24, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Clay Fulton and the Lost 40
Arts and Entertainment
Mayo Civic Center hosts a daylong New Year's Eve bash
Six bands and two ball drops offer night owls and those with early bedtimes opportunities to ring in 2023.
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Utica - Winona County map.png
Local
3 injured in snowy conditions on Highway 14 near Utica
Two drivers and a passenger had non-life threatening injuries.
December 23, 2022 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester couple accused of stealing over $125k from vulnerable adult
The couple intended to pay the 81-year-old man back and they were on hard times, they told police. Part of the money was used to buy them close to $4,000 in jewelry.
December 23, 2022 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson