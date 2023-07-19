6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Spring Grove caretaker accused of exposing himself to teenage girl

Chris Todd Ranzenberger, 60, of Spring Grove, is accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl and showing her pornography, according to new charges filed in Houston County District Court.

Chris Todd Ranzenberger
Chris Todd Ranzenberger.
Mark Wasson
Today at 1:19 PM

CALEDONIA — A 60-year-old Spring Grove man is accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl and showing her pornography, according to new charges filed in Houston County District Court.

Chris Todd Ranzenberger is charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure in the presence of a minor under 16, both gross misdemeanors. The girl's exact age is not mentioned in the criminal complaint.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 9, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Ranzenberger was taking care of the teenage girl starting in June 2021 while her mother worked overnight shifts.

During some those visits, Ranzenberger would expose himself and show the girl pornography on his phone.

He propositioned her during her last visit. When the girl threatened to call her mom, Ranzenberger took her cell phone away.

The girl disclosed these incidents to her mother in the spring of 2022, who reported it to the Houston County Sheriff's Office in October of 2022.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
