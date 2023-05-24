99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Spring Grove man severely injured after his motorcycle was hit by a truck

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Today at 12:01 PM

SPRING GROVE, Minn. — A man was injured after his motorcycle was hit on Minnesota Highway 44 at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

A 2006 Ford F150 was southbound on Houston County Road 4 and turning eastbound on Highway 44 when the truck collided with a 2015 Harley Davidson that was westbound on Highway 44, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The motorcycle driver, 64-year-old Mark Ronald Peterson of Spring Grove, was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 36-year-old Timothy Mikal Morken of Spring Grove, was uninjured in the crash.

Spring Grove Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
