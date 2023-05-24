Spring Grove man severely injured after his motorcycle was hit by a truck

SPRING GROVE, Minn. — A man was injured after his motorcycle was hit on Minnesota Highway 44 at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

A 2006 Ford F150 was southbound on Houston County Road 4 and turning eastbound on Highway 44 when the truck collided with a 2015 Harley Davidson that was westbound on Highway 44, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The motorcycle driver, 64-year-old Mark Ronald Peterson of Spring Grove, was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, 36-year-old Timothy Mikal Morken of Spring Grove, was uninjured in the crash.

Spring Grove Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.