News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Spring Grove woman facing assault charges for beating daughter Christmas Eve

The woman allegedly hit her daughter, bit her in the face and slammed her head into the ground. The incident began when her adult daughter asked for her cell phone back, the daughter told police.

Sharyl Jean Chicos
Sharyl Jean Chicos.
Contributed / Houston County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 27, 2022 03:34 PM
CALEDONIA, Minnesota — A Christmas Eve beating has led to several charges against a 55-year-old Spring Grove woman, according to recent charges filed in Houston County District Court.

Sharyl Jean Chicos appeared before District Judge Carol Hanks on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, on one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation, one gross misdemeanor count of interfering with an emergency telephone call and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault for allegedly hitting her adult daughter multiple times Christmas Eve and taking her phone.

Chicos was released on her own recognizance and was ordered not to have contact with her daughter.

She is schedule to appear next in court Feb. 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

Chicos' daughter told deputies with the Houston County Sheriff's Office that Chico took her phone the evening of Dec. 23, 2022. When the daughter asked for the phone back the next morning, Chico wrapped her in a "bear hug," threw her on the bed and choked, bit and hit her.

The daughter tried to fight back as these types of incidents have happened before, she told law enforcement.

Chicos would eventually get up and leave the residence, only to return about 10 minutes later where she "charged and tackled (her daughter) in the kitchen," reads part of the criminal complaint.

While holding her daughter on the ground, Chicos repeatedly slammed the woman's head on the ground.

Law enforcement noted that the daughter's face was swelling up, she had multiple purple colored bruise marks on the left side of her face and a large red open wound on the right side of her face that appeared to be a bite mark.

The daughter did not report the incident until the afternoon of Dec. 24 because Chicos had taken her phone and the house phone so she was unable to call law enforcement.

A friend of the daughters saw her injuries and took her to the hospital to receive care following the incident.

The daughter was fearful to return to the residence despite her medication related to being a transplant patient was there, she told police.

Chicos told law enforcement that she got into an argument over a cell phone Chicos had taken because her daughter was "not doing her daily routine."

She accused her daughter of hitting and biting her but she was able to get away and leave the residence, she told police.

Chicos was arrested and transported to the Houston County Jail.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
