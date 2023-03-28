Springtime has Answer Man thinking of you-know-what: potholes

Dear Answer Man: My poor old car can barely take it. Potholes abound. I try to avoid them, but with the ice (hopefully) gone for the year, we're all faced with a new menace. I realize I live in Minnesota, and potholes are an annual occurrence, but when will city, county and state crews get out and start filling in these pits in the road that shake, rattle and roll my vehicle every time I drive on city streets? — Absorbing the Shocks

Dear Shocked,

Minnesota roads know four seasons. Every summer is road construction season. Each fall is fixed-roads season when we can briefly enjoy the feeling of new pavement under our tires. Winter is slippery road season when the ice and snow return to keep us all cautious as we drive. Then, when the snow and ice disappear — like spring blooms to a grassy field — potholes pop up, ready to ravage tires and suspension systems and rattle our teeth as we make our way down the streets.

Yes, once the ice melts — and stops filling in all the holes and cracks — it's time to start wondering when we'll get a more permanent (well, semi-permanent) solution to the road mess.

Dan Plizga, street maintenance manager with the city of Rochester, tells one of my minions that filling potholes can pretty much happen any time of the year, but depending on the temperature some fixes are more permanent than others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It depends what product you use," Plizga said. "Now, even though high temperatures are around the 30s or 40s, the temperature of the pavement is in the 60s."

Right now, potholes are filled with a temporary solution, meaning the filling is made of a different material than the pavement was originally made of. And while those temporary solutions available today are much better than the ones available in years past, they are still not likely to stand the test of time.

For that, the city is waiting until about May 1, when it can go out and grind out the section of pavement that has the offending divot then fill that in with a permanent patch that matches the original roadway.

As for what gets filled first, Plizga said the city gets a list either on its own or reported by drivers who say the pothole is causing damage to their vehicles.

"We try to work in areas. If there's a list of potholes, we'll try to cover that whole area than driving around." he said. That said, Plizga maintains that, compared to many cities, Rochester's streets are in "pretty decent condition."

Plizga encourges people to report potholes either by calling the city's Public Works Department at 507-328-2450 or online at the Public Works "Contact Us" page by going under the "Streets" heading and sending a message to the Street Maintenance department. That link, he said, covers everything from potholes to streetlight outages and other roadway repair issues.

Of course, filling potholes is only part of what's to come. There's also the long list of planned road construction projects for this summer, including a mill and overlay repaving project for Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester, which is a pothole haven — vehicle undercarriages beware! — and Minnesota Highway 57/Mantorville Avenue in Kasson. That latter project includes some spots where pothole populations will soon be torn up and replaced with new pavement, including a couple of new roundabouts at spots where the highway intersects Main Street and Dodge County Road 34 in Kasson.

So, if the divots in the pavement have got you down (and bottoming out), fear not. Crews are hard at work filling those potholes to save you from rattling down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing drives him more than finding answers. So, send your questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .