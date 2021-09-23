SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Sprinkler system extinguishes structure fire at NW Rochester apartment

No injuries were reported from the fire and property damage was limited, allowing residents to return to their apartments soon after.

Technology Park Apartments Structure Fire.jpg
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Technology Park Apartments in Rochester on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
By Post Bulletin staff report
September 23, 2021 03:59 PM
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon at Technology Park Apartments in Northwest Rochester.

Fire crews arrived at roughly 2 p.m. to smoke, fire and water visibly coming out of a fourth-floor apartment window. The fire department prepared for high-rise firefighting operations and deployed an aerial ladder to investigate the fire conditions.

The fire alarm triggered the sprinkler system to go off in the apartment and eventually extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire and property damage was limited, allowing residents to return to their apartments soon after.

Technology Park Apartments Structure Fire 02.JPG
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Technology Park Apartments in Rochester on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Contributed / Rochester Fire Department

