Sprinkler system extinguishes structure fire at NW Rochester apartment

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon at Technology Park Apartments in Northwest Rochester.

Fire crews arrived at roughly 2 p.m. to smoke, fire and water visibly coming out of a fourth-floor apartment window. The fire department prepared for high-rise firefighting operations and deployed an aerial ladder to investigate the fire conditions.

The fire alarm triggered the sprinkler system to go off in the apartment and eventually extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire and property damage was limited, allowing residents to return to their apartments soon after.

